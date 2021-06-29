Ryan O'Donoghue put himself forward for frees-taking duties after Cillian O'Connor injury

"I like the responsibility," says the new Mayo free-taker
Ryan O'Donoghue put himself forward for frees-taking duties after Cillian O'Connor injury

Mayo's Ryan O'Donoghue. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Tue, 29 Jun, 2021 - 16:38
Paul Keane

New Mayo free-taker Ryan O'Donoghue admits he put himself forward to take on the responsibility following Cillian O'Connor's injury.

Talisman O'Connor is out for the season with Achilles trouble and O'Donoghue, who only made his Championship debut in 2020, kicked the frees in last weekend's win over Sligo, converting four.

He's expected to retain the role for Sunday week's provincial semi-final against Leitrim in Castlebar.

Speaking at AIB's launch of the football championship, O'Donoghue said: "I actually put myself forward to James (Horan) to say I'd do it. Obviously, we're all practising frees, even when Cillian was there. So yeah, I like the responsibility.

"I've taken frees at club level. I took them for the Mayo minors as well. It's nothing I'm not used to. I like the bit of extra responsibility. At the end of the day, it doesn't matter who puts them over as long as they go over.

"Luckily enough, James trusted me to do it last weekend but I'll have to prove myself over the next two weeks at training. We'll see what happens against Leitrim."

Mayo beat Sligo comfortably and O'Donoghue said that he was personally helped beforehand by a message from O'Connor.

"Cillian sent a voice note in the morning, just wishing me well," said the Belmullet man. "He said, 'Just go with what you usually do. There's no added pressure. Just stuck with your own routine'. That definitely installed a bit of confidence in me when he sent that."

The 22-year-old former Mayo U-20 captain said that he took the increase in responsibility in his stride.

"There's always a chance someone could get injured at any moment, so I had to be mentally ready that I may have to step up at some stage," he said. "I was always ready for that. Conor Loftus has taken frees for Mayo before in previous years as well. There's plenty of us who could take them. But I was always ready if the opportunity arose."

