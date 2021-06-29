Kerry's James Costello managing dual minor mandate ahead of All-Ireland semi-final

The last 16 months haven’t been the easiest for James Costello. Like everybody else during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Kerry minor football manager has been continuously faced with frustration, setbacks, and numerous false dawns, all interspersed with the occasional glimpse of light at the end of the tunnel.

Having not been able to start and then finish the 2020 Munster Championship campaign until last December, and then finding the All-Ireland semi-final against Roscommon placed on the back burner for another six months as restrictions continued, the Blennerville man is simply delighted they will eventually get to do battle with the Connacht side on the weekend after next.

“It’s a long time coming, but we’re delighted to get the opportunity to finish it out. I think it’s very important for the lads, just to send out a signal as well, so we’re delighted it’s being finished,” he said.

“No more than the bars reopening, we never felt that we were more than four or five weeks away from the game, if you know what I mean. When we got shut down at Christmas, we thought that we would be back training on January 15. That was the first date that we were given.

“Then we thought we’d be out again at the end of February. You were in this perpetual state of ‘the game is coming, the game is coming’ which, in hindsight, was a good thing. If we had have been told that the GAA were going to look at it in five or six months, the thing could have fallen apart.

“We never really took an extended break because the game was always on the horizon. The boys were training away pretty well, remotely obviously.”

While Costello’s undoubted focus is on the clash with Roscommon, he is also monitoring the 2021 Kingdom minors, who are due to get their own season up and running at the end of July, with a probable trip to Pairc Ui Chaoimh and a clash with Cork. How difficult is it to double-job?

“It’s actually working very well at the moment. Obviously, it’s very busy. I couldn’t tell you what the Covid numbers have been for the last couple of weeks, or who’s winning the Euros, but it’s hugely enjoyable,” he stressed.

“The one thing I will say is that it’s a lot more enjoyable when you’re going into training and you have 30 lads in each squad and they’re mad keen and bursting for energy. Having a settled management team as well is very important. We’re not getting to know each other, there’s none of that trying to build up chemistry between us.”

Since the return to collective on-pitch training, Costello has been impressed with what he has seen. The individual programmes were certainly adhered to, the youngsters have matured considerably and probably faster than normal, due to the unique circumstances that they have encountered, and the squad is in a good place.

“We didn’t basically see them for five or six months. First of all, physically, I’ve always said that that year from 17 to 18 is a massive year in terms of growth and development.

“They were being dropped off as small boys the first time they came in, now they’re rocking in driving the car, with the beards and the new hairstyles,” added the St Pat’s clubman.

“They are men now, basically. There’s a big physical development in them, and we were really happy with the way they came back, and training has been very, very sharp. I think we had 12 or 13 doing the Leaving Cert, and as our teacher on the Zoom call would tell you, there were all degrees of application to the Leaving Cert. Some of them, the predicted grades suited them fine, and they headed off to Banna! Some of them sat the exams, so it was a case by case basis.

“I think the GAA made the right call in pushing out the match until well after the exams had finished, so it gave the lads the time to get stuck into the exams, and then give us a couple of weeks fully to prepare post-exams.”

Busy times ahead for Costello and his selectors Pa McCarthy and Mark Fitzgerald, but, having endured what they have endured since March of last year, nobody is going to complain about that.