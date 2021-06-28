Leinster hurling semi-finals to welcome 8,000 fans after venue switch to Croke Park

The decision by the Leinster Council to switch the games from MW Hire O'Moore Park means 7,600 more fans will be able to attend the Galway v Dublin and Kilkenny v Wexford matches
Croke Park. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Mon, 28 Jun, 2021 - 18:37
John Fogarty

This Saturday’s Leinster SHC semi-finals have been moved from Portlaoise to Croke Park where 8,000 supporters will be accommodated.

The decision by the Leinster Council to switch the games from MW Hire O’Moore Park means 7,600 more fans will be able to attend the Galway v Dublin and Kilkenny v Wexford matches.

A maximum of 400 spectators, 200 per game, would have been facilitated in the main stand in Portlaoise. However, GAA HQ will cater for 95% more spectators.

On the same day, 2,400 will watch the Cork-Limerick SHC semi-final in Semple Stadium, one of the designated return-of-spectators pilot events.

