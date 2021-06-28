The 'powerful bit of management' that shows Brian Lohan's growth as Clare boss

Willingness to take on board the views of his players is a mark of Brian Lohan’s development as a top manager, believes Derek McGrath.

Speaking on Dalo’s Hurling Podcast, with Renault Ireland, McGrath admits he hadn’t previously been convinced of Lohan’s tactical approach based on Clare’s defeat by Waterford last year.

“If I’m honest, on the outside of it, I would have said, ‘he brings organisation, he brings massive status and presence. But I would have said to myself, tactically, looking at the game last year in Páirc Uí Chaoimh with oceans of space…"

But McGrath was hugely impressed with Lohan’s tactics when Clare avenged that defeat last Sunday. And he also picked up on something forward turned defender John Conlon said after the game.

“If you listen closely to Conlon’s interview, I thought that was very informative. Conlon says, at the end of last year we went to Brian and we told him what we felt needed to be done.

“I suppose it’s a coming together of the minds then. Not the players dictating, but Lohan is man enough to say, right, this is what we need to work on.”

McGrath admired a setup that involved Conlon sitting deep at the edge of the Clare D.

“I just thought it was really clever of Lohan and his management team. They were the proactive team. They got the grip in the middle third.”

Anthony Daly agreed: “It’s a powerful bit of management. Some managers would have thrown the toys out of the pram and said ‘ye won’t dictate to me what way we go about this’.

“I think it’s a massive sign. Show that you’re vulnerable, put up your hand and say, I’m vulnerable on things lads, I might bring a whole pile of positives, but I’ve things to learn at this level.

“And to take guidance from John Conlon and Tony Kelly, Cathal Malone, you can imagine the leaders there.”

McGrath added: “It’s not in any way denigrating Brian, we’ve all been in that position where you throw it open to the floor. You listen and you take some things on board.”

The former Waterford boss also saw plenty of evidence in Semple Stadium of the forceful Lohan he expected in the role.

“You watch the last water break, you can see the real Lohan coming. He’s having a cut off Aidan McCarthy and you don’t need to be a lip-reader to figure out what he’s saying. He was up in his face, basically saying, one more wide and that’s it. It’s great to see the mix.”

But McGrath is certain too there’s much more to Lohan’s man-management than fire and brimstone.

“On a personal level, I remember when Brian was UL manager and I was Waterford manager and Stephen Bennett was down there. The support at that level when Stephen was involved, for him to be able to mix and match studies and hurling and life in general was very evident in terms of Stephen’s progression.

“Boys would have been very fond of him. You just know by the way Stephen was treated as a student.”