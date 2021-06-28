Life's a pitch, then you get knocked out: Nine talking points from the weekend's GAA

The seriously unlucky seven

Perhaps it's the final time we get to list out the counties unlucky enough to be victims of the one-strike-and-you’re-out Football Championship. Ask any of the seven - Waterford, Clare, Sligo, Down, Wicklow, Louth and Carlow - for their sentiments on the end of summer for them and you could issue a uniform statement on their behalf - not all of it printable in a family newspaper. Yes, of course, everyone knew the terms and conditions but it can't have made preparations anywhere as robust as they should be for Championship. For instance, Wicklow’s interest ended Sunday yesterday with a narrow loss to Wexford in Aughrim and manager Davy Byrne admitted it was a bad way to end a year that had seen them retain their hard-won Division Three status after a relegation play-off defeat of Cavan.

“How long are we gone for now? Eight or nine months? What are we supposed to do? How are we meant to keep these boys interested? I know they go back their clubs but then there is a massive void and we wonder why the strength and conditioning isn’t there.

“Maybe the resources aren’t there to keep these boys going all winter but you come back and you’re behind the eight-ball again.”

BOB

Stop us if you've heard this one before...

And so to Clare. The questionable decision (or will) not to create a backdoor means Clare were afforded little by way of opportunity to build on yet another positive and progressive League campaign in Division 2.

An away draw against Kerry, never mind an in-form Kerry, in the first round of the Munster Championship was, being brutally honest, only ever going to end in one outcome.

Hence, no further games or avenues in 2021 to develop on the football that saw them overcome Laois and Kildare in the League, run Cork to a point in a game they didn’t need to win, and come within four points of Mayo in a League semi-final.

That's rough luck, and then some.

In six of the eight seasons, Colm Collins has been at the helm, Clare have found themselves on the same side of the Munster SFC draw as Kerry. Given their ability to maintain their Division 2 status each year since rising to the League’s second tier in 2017, Clare football - like so many others - would be much better served by a League-based All-Ireland series where they’d be afforded seven games against counties of similar ability, with the top three then progressing to the Championship’s knockout stages.

One can only hope delegates to Special Congress later this year realise as much and how the same applies to so many counties outside of the top flight.

EC

The future's black and white for McEntee and Sligo.

SO where do Sligo go from here? Their disappointing exit from the Connacht championship was just the latest low-point in their slump down the football rankings.

A 20-points defeat to Mayo followed hot on the heels of their third successive defeat (against Antrim, Louth and Wexford) in Division 4 of the National League, and means they registered just a single win from their five matches this season.

That came against neighbours, Leitrim, last month.

LONG ROAD: Sligo manager Tony McEntee during Saturday's sobering defeat at home to Mayo.

It’s also worth remembering that in the last six seasons their only wins in the Connacht championship have been against New York and London in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

Manager Tony McEntee said recently that his intention is to start building from the ground up again before the start of next season.

But that is going to take time and no little amount of patience. Saturday underlined now much ground Sligo have to make up in terms of strength and conditioning as much as anything.

Team captain, Keelan Cawley, was the only player over the age of 30 who featured last weekend while David Quinn and Niall Murphy were the only starters over 26.

They and their young team-mates will have to learn the lessons of this latest setback.

MF





Down and Talty: Hope on the horizon?

Why commit when you feel there is no chance of success? The difficulty right now in Gaelic football is a lack of attraction in most counties. With nothing tangible to aim for, they are drifting from one season to the next.

Down are a county with all those nice things, tradition, history what have you, but it’s not enough, as manager Paddy Tally explains: “There seems to be work commitments or club commitments or just not deciding to give to the county. But part of that is when you feel there is no chance of success. We have a tough county here trying to get players to commit. Now the current bunch of players we have are very good but they are vastly inexperienced.

"They are young, they are going to take time to gain experience. If you look at Donegal, they have players since 2012 & 13 and a lot of players from 2014. They have a lot of experience and we don’t have that. It is going to take time for that. The system does not lend itself to that. I am a big believer in playing matches. Even in a normal season, you could play 12 matches, seven in the league and it would be fantastic to have four or five in some kind of backdoor or whatever.”

DB





Kenny and Dubs now have settled core with key positions nailed down.

Mattie Kenny has been quietly going about his business For all the talk of their lukewarm league campaign and gambling with the repositioning of key players, Dublin actually look a settled, balanced team.

Kenny has been criticised for the positioning of Liam Rushe and Chris Crummey, two former captains, but both were solid against Antrim on Saturday, at half-back and half-forward respectively. And while some have questioned their game plan, they cut Antrim apart with their precise passing and intricate buildup play, ultimately hitting the 40-point mark.

Aside from Laois and Westmeath, two counties that didn't have the luxury of experimentation as they scrapped for survival in Division 1, Dublin used the fewest players across the two league groups this season, just 28 compared to Limerick and Waterford's 35. Seven Dublin players started all five league games - Eoghan O'Donnell, Daire Gray, Conor Burke, Danny Sutcliffe, Chris Crummey, Ronan Hayes and Donal Burke - and lined out again on Saturday.

What Kenny actually possesses is a settled core with key positions nailed down; O'Donnell and Liam Rushe at full and centre-back, Conor Burke at midfield, Sutcliffe, Crummey and Donal Burke in the half-forwards and speedy duo Hayes and Cian Boland inside. We'll know much more after they play Galway on Saturday but perhaps Dublin, to very little fanfare, have been building towards something very special.

PK

All White on the night for Kingdom.

Jim McGuinness said a mouthful when he rejected on Sky Sports’ coverage from Killarney the idea that pundits and their brethren in the fourth estate were nitpicking and finding unreasonable fault with the free-scoring Kerry footballers. To paraphrase the Donegal man, normal rules hardly apply when assessing the Kingdom - they are only judged by one metric (Dublin) and one standard (All-Irelands). The issues Kerry may or may not have defensively will only be exposed if/when they meet football’s standard-setters since 2015 in August’s Championship final. Getting three potential games in Munster before a possible semi-final against the Ulster champions is as complete a prep as the county is likely to get in such a truncated format.

SPEED MERCHANT: Kerry's Gavin White moves (briskly) past Cillian Brennan of Clare.

The facile win over Clare offered 70-odd Championship minutes to the likes of keeper Kieran Fitzgibbon and defender Mike Breen, with captain Paul Murphy a conspicuously unused replacement. Clearly there are jerseys still up for grabs from No 1 to midfield, but one defender looks a lock - Gavin White’s form makes the Dr Crokes flyer one of the first names on the team sheet now.

TL





Maughan momentum a warning to Kildare

Offaly's Leinster SFC quarter-final tie with Kildare, scheduled for next Sunday, will be their seventh weekend of competitive activity in eight weeks.

Starting their Division 3 campaign on May 16, the only weekend they've had off was June 6/7 though they didn't have to play the Division 3 final on June 27.

Offaly insisted on facing Derry in the decider at Croke Park and when they lost by 12 points, it looked like a bad idea.

But there were no signs of any hangover in Navan and, typical of a John Maughan team, fitness or fatigue wasn't an issue when the game went to extra-time with Offaly outscoring Louth by 2-4 to 0-1 in that period.

"These boys are footballers, they want to play football," said Maughan, who stood over the decision to push ahead with that Division 3 final. "I'd be a right clown if I turned down the opportunity to play in Croke Park.

"That's what they want to do, they love playing football so it would have been a shambles if we'd turned that down.

"It was disappointing and they were hurting obviously after a 12-point defeat but you were getting an opportunity to play in Croke Park. Some of them had never been there, never mind played there. It was important that they got the experience and they enjoyed that aspect of it."

Offaly now have two hugely competitive games under their belts since Kildare last played, an undoubted advantage heading into next weekend's showdown.

PK





One pandemic plus: convos with substitutes

With an attendance in the thousands planned for next Saturday’s Munster SHC clash between Limerick and Cork, the end may be coming to a secret perk of the lockdown stadium experience - the journalist’s closeness to the substitute.

This does not mean a lot in the wider scheme of things, and Clare manager Brian Lohan articulated the issues facing counties in the current circumstances after yesterday’s game: “I’d love to see more fans at the games. It’d be an awful lot less hassle for us from a ticketing perspective.

We got eighty tickets and with those we tried to give two tickets to each of the players, that meant 74 tickets. But that left six tickets for our backroom team, so it meant some of our back room had to stay at home again. We could do with a couple more.” No argument with that, and everyone involved or following the games wants to see the return of the spectator.

Mind you, it’ll mean giving up that privileged access. Yesterday in Thurles the Waterford subs nearby didn’t divulge much, apart from some mystifying nicknames for some players, and nothing matched up to a game I covered in the league recently when I sat a few seats along from the Kilkenny hurling subs.

I didn’t realise I’d delayed one man’s appearance on the field of play because I didn’t hear his polite ‘excuse me’ even as Brian Cody waved him down to pitchside.

I got out of his way immediately, wishing him all the best, but all I can say is if I'd had any inkling he might treat me the way he treated the first opponent who tried to ‘welcome’ him onto the field of play, I’d have carried him down to the touchline on my back.

MM





The numbers aren't stacking up for anyone now

This week, you’ll see more of Liam Sheedy’s words from his pre-Munster semi-final press briefing. The Tipperary manager played the diplomatic card when asked about only 200 supporters being allowed into the game against Clare/ Waterford next Sunday in contrast to the 2,400 supporters who will be permitted into Thurles for the meeting of Cork and Limerick the night before, which has been designated a pilot event in the safe return of spectators. Given his presence on Sport Ireland’s executive committee and his position as chairman of its high-performance committee, that was not surprising.

But his opposite number in LIT Gaelic Grounds next Sunday yesterday, Lohan, expressed his frustration with not being allowed to accommodate more of his backroom team at the game even with the extra allocation for supporters.

The Delta variant rightly has the authorities wary but when their mantra has been outdoors from the start of the year, restricting a stadium to 0.44% of its regular capacity is not playing it safe, but being inexplicably conservative. Already, the data from pilot events is showing good news. That from Semple Stadium next Saturday should provide more.

JF