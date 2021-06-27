Brian Lohan relieved by Clare win: ‘It was a bit frantic towards the end’

Perhaps the Germans have a word for it, given their genius for isolating a sensation with a term precise in its singularity.

What do you call it when a team is well on top for much of a game and yet finds its opponents a little too close for comfort as the clock ticks into the red?

For much of the game in Semple Stadium Clare were well on top of Waterford. They were powerful in the middle and good in their distribution, with Tony Kelly in particularly sharp form as the tip of the attacking spear.

A nine-point cushion was a fair reflection of the proceedings at half-time and that gap lasted well into the second half. Clare barred the way to goal successfully and looked on track for a comfortable win.

Yet when Austin Gleeson magicked up a point with less than 10 minutes left, Waterford were suddenly only three adrift, and without a slew of goals at that.

Clare had to rely on Kelly to get an insurance point in a game they had dominated for 60 out of the 70 minutes.

“It was a bit frantic towards the end,” said Clare boss Brian Lohan.

“That’s what happens when you start missing shots you’d normally put over, and then there’s a little panic sets in.

“Our wide count and decision-making needs to be improved on, and improved on fairly drastically.”

In the Waterford corner, Liam Cahill was bleak in his assessment when asked if a four-point defeat was a fair reflection of the proceedings: “I wouldn’t think so, we could have been beaten by a lot more to be honest... It was one of the flattest performances in my time here. But to be fair, I’m not taking anything away from Clare. They brought what they had to to win a Munster championship game.”

Clare began with Tony Kelly at full-forward. If eyebrows were raised, Kelly’s superb opening point — showcasing his trademark instant control and shot angled back over the shoulder — lowered them inside the opening minute and a half.

The rest of the half followed a similar template. Clare allowed Waterford an uncontested short puck-out, confident that the spare men in their half-back line would break up the resulting attack and serve as a springboard for Clare attacks. So it proved.

Clare were so dominant in that first half they could afford a baker’s dozen of wides, with Kelly’s late penalty goal underlining their superiority, and centre-back John Conlon surely suffering lower back pain from clearing so much ball.

Waterford were struggling to stay afloat, with the loss of Conor Prunty and Jamie Barron — along with long-term absentee Tadhg de Burca — giving the spine of their side a decidedly fragile look. They were still only three adrift after 20 minutes, but a late scoring burst left the Banner firmly in the driving seat at the break, 1-13 to 0-7 ahead.

The second half continued in the same vein, with Clare keeping a generous cushion of scores between them and their opponents. In truth, there was a good deal of wayward passing and aimless delivery, with few players matching Kelly’s adhesive touch, but just as the game looked to be easing towards its presumed conclusion, Waterford finally hit a vein of form: four consecutive points cut Clare’s lead to a goal approaching injury time.

Drill a little deeper and you see a Kelly pass around that time which would surely have resulted in a Clare goal had it not been intercepted — they still got a point from the move — but the end game was closer than Lohan would have liked.

No consolation to his opposite number, though.

“We came up short in a lot of areas,” said Cahill.

“We found it very hard to win breaking ball in the middle of the field, when we went to take it on and break the lines a little we failed. Passes didn’t go to hand.

“We tried very hard to get energy on the field, and we probably did near the end, credit to the subs who came on, but it’s bitterly disappointing for me and for the players.”

Clare have very little time to get back in harness. They face Tipperary next weekend — a dubious enough reward for winning, to have Tipp waiting like a large panther, lazily flicking its tail as it casts an eye over its opponent.

“You could look at it both ways,” said Lohan. “We have a match under our belts, a day out in Thurles against good opposition, so we’ve learned a bit more about our team.

“Against that, the Tipp lads are sitting at home watching the game, able to do their analysis and pick us apart — or whoever won the game. But all our lads did their job pretty well today.”

They did. For instance, Clare did a good job of screening their full-back line, with players like Cathal Malone available to bolster his defence and link the play, but Tipperary will ask a different set of questions.

Waterford face into the qualifiers with a fair hangover. If Prunty and Barron can be rehabilitated, it will stiffen the sinews, but Liam Cahill was correct to identify a certain flatness as a key issue for his team. In the last couple of years, energy and work rate have defined their progress, and he faces a challenge in getting that back in a short timeframe.

For Clare, one specific issue will need to be remedied in an even shorter timeframe: their shooting. Earlier in the league, Tipperary had some issues of their own with shot selection, but they have since improved considerably in that regard.

Clare went over the 20-wide mark in Thurles, however, and some of the first-half efforts will hardly make for enjoyable viewing at review meetings later in the week.

They also created nothing — apart from the penalty-winning move — which resembled a goal chance, and they will certainly need to score goals next weekend if they’re to prosper.

Yet they’ve progressed to the semi-final. David McInerney got to the pace of the game when introduced. Shane O’Donnell is likely to be back from injury for the Tipp game.

Progress enough for one weekend. The Germans would approve, no matter what word they have for it.