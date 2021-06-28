Éamonn Fitzmaurice: Hamstrung Michael Murphy cuts an agitated figure

Similar to the encounters in Killarney and Markievicz Park, this Ulster SFC opener was one-way traffic for the most part.

Donegal got a lot right but have issues as they ready themselves for Derry in a fortnight. Chiefly, Michael Murphy again pulled up early with a hamstring issue. This is bad news for him and Donegal. Re-injuring the same hamstring is almost certainly going to extend his period of convalescence.

His importance is obvious and there will now be questions about starting him in this match if there was a risk attached to that decision. He was crankier than usual during the game, arguing refereeing decisions and attempting to boot the ball away in anger at one stage which is very unlike him.

I winced when I saw him do it as I didn’t think it was the wisest move for someone just back from a pulled hamstring. Was this uncharacteristic irritation coming from a frustration and knowledge that he wasn’t fully right? Only Murphy and the Donegal medics know the answer to that question.

His body language after the game suggested that he is facing another couple of weeks of scans, rehab, and fitness tests which is unpalatable at the best of times, but is particularly damaging during a shotgun championship.

Ryan McHugh’s performance will have pleased Declan Bonner and will probably have come as a relief to himself. He looked off it during the league but was back to his best here. He looked re-energised, dynamic, and kicked four great scores from play. There will be increased responsibility on his shoulders for the next game, if indeed Murphy is out.

In general, Donegal were impressive up front with a great spread of scorers with 11 players scoring from play and they had nice variety in their play. When Down sat back they attacked in clusters at pace and kicked some great points using a double loop around to free up the third player to have a shot at the posts. They also kept a presence inside at all times to allow them to counter attack at pace when they turned Down over.

Patrick McBrearty got a great point in the first half when Donegal won the ball back in their own half, got it to McHugh who delivered a beautiful kick pass to McBrearty allowing him to win the ball half-turned and get his shot away.

Their biggest issue going into the Derry game is that they again looked suspect at the back. They coughed up six goal chances against a Down team that was out of its depth and were heavily reliant on the outstanding Barry O’Hagan upfront. Derry have really impressed me during the league and while Shane McGuigan is their main man up front they also have plenty of other threats.

Rory Gallagher knows the Donegal players inside out and will be seriously motivated for this encounter. This will be a real Ulster Championship battle, one which I am really looking forward to.

