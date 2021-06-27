Cork SHL round-up: Liam Coughlan's goals fire Glen Rovers past Newcestown

In Section 1B, a depleted St Finbarr’s made it two wins from two with a hard-fought 1-19 to 0-15 victory over their neighbours from Bishopstown
Liam Coughlan of Glen Rovers. File picture: Dan Linehan

Sun, 27 Jun, 2021 - 19:11
John Coleman

Glen Rovers followed up their opening-round victory over Blackrock with a good win over Newcestown in Section 1A of the Red FM Cork SHL on Saturday evening.

Goals from Dean Brosnan and Liam Coughlan left them in a comfortable position at the break, leading by 2-10 to 0-7, but Newcestown rallied after the interval, reeling off eight points in a row to bring the deficit back to a goal before further majors from Evan Murphy and Coughlan secured the Glen the points with a 4-18 to 0-19 victory.

The Rockies themselves got back to winning ways on Thursday evening when they defeated Sarsfields by 2-20 to 0-22, Robbie Cotter and Michael O’Halloran with the goals.

In Section 1B, a depleted St Finbarr’s made it two wins from two with a hard-fought 1-19 to 0-15 victory over their neighbours from Bishopstown. The Barrs led by 0-9 to 0-8 at the interval and the sides were level on four occasions thereafter before a late Steven Sherlock goal edged the Togher outfit over the line.

In Section 2A, Kanturk are in top spot after they defeated Douglas by 2-16 to 0-16 on Sunday afternoon. The Duhallow men led by 1-7 to 0-6 at the break with the goal coming from former inter-county star Aidan Walsh and a second goal from Walsh after the break was enough to secure Kanturk their second victory of the campaign.

In the same section, Ballymartle registered their first win with a 1-18 to 0-17 victory over Killeagh. Brian Corry was their goalscorer while good performances from Darren McCarthy and Ciarán Allen were also crucial to their cause.

Meanwhile, Erin’s Own went joint top of Section 2B with a 2-14 to 1-8 victory over Ballyhea. They trailed by 1-4 to 0-3 at the break but goals from Brain Ramsey and Sam Guilfoyle and an overall improvement in performance secured them the points.

They are joined at the top of the group by Na Piarsaigh, who clashed with Newtownshandrum on Sunday afternoon. The Northsiders led by 1-9 to 0-10 at the break, but Newtown did enough to secure a 1-15 to 0-18 draw.

Red FM SHL Results: Section 1A: Glen Rovers 4-18 Newcestown 0-19; Blackrock 2-20 Sarsfields 0-22. Section 1B: St Finbarr’s 1-19 Bishopstown 0-15. Section 2A: Kanturk 2-16 Douglas 0-16; Ballymartle 1-18 Killeagh 0-17. Section 2B: Ballyhea 1-8 Erin’s Own 2-14; Na Piarsaigh 1-15 Newtownshandrum 0-18.

