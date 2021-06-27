Tony Kelly leads from the front as Clare outwit Waterford

Despite recording 22 wides, the Banner were a class above last year’s All-Ireland runners-up
Clare’s David Reidy is chased by Kevin Moran of Waterford. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Sun, 27 Jun, 2021 - 17:08
John Fogarty

CLARE 1-22 WATERFORD 0-21 

Clare will face Tipperary in next Sunday’s Munster SHC semi-final in Limerick after seeing off a poor Waterford challenge in Semple Stadium this afternoon.

Despite recording 22 wides, the Banner were a class above last year’s All-Ireland runners-up on this occasion and were never truly troubled after a powerful finish to the first half. 

Tony Kelly was in typically irresistible form and ably assisted by Aidan McCarthy and a strong defence who gave Waterford’s inside line little easy.

Led by Austin Gleeson, Waterford did cut their deficit to three points going into additional time but up stepped Kelly with a point from play to provide the necessary cushion, although he then missed a free.

In the first half, Clare struck 14 scores and 14 wides. It told as much about their profligacy as it did their dominance against a Waterford team who looked out of sorts, appeared to be outwitted in Tony Kelly’s switch to full-forward, and made a king of John Conlon with their non-existent half-forward line.

Clare were full value for their 0-7 to 0-3 lead at the first water break, impressing on their own puck-out as well as Waterford’s. They had four points on the board before Waterford struck their first in the 10th minute - Austin Gleeson’s first of two were the Déise’s only scores from play in that opening period.

Clare’s wastefulness was keeping Waterford in touch until the half-hour mark when Kelly fired to the net from a penalty after Shane Fives was sin-binned for careless use of the hurley against Aron Shanagher. What was a four-point difference grew to seven and Clare outscored Waterford three points to one in the closing stages to enjoy a nine-point advantage at the break, 1-13 to 0-7.

Scorers for Clare: T. Kelly (1-12, 1-0 pen, 7 frees); A. McCarthy (0-3); R. Taylor, D. Reidy (0-2 each); D. Ryan, C. Malone, I. Galvin (0-1 each).

Scorers for Waterford: Stephen Bennett (0-11, 9 frees); A. Gleeson (0-5, 1 free); K. Bennett, N. Montgomery, P. Curran, M. Kearney, C. Lyons (0-1 each).

CLARE: E. Quilligan; P. Flanagan, C. Cleary, R. Hayes; D. Ryan, J. Conlon (c), P. Fitzpatrick; C. Galvin, C. Malone; A. McCarthy, D. Reidy, R. Taylor; A. Shanagher, T. Kelly, I Galvin.

Subs for Clare: D. McInerney for P. Fitzpatrick (blood 18-18); D. McInerney for P. Fitzpatrick (50); D. Fitzgerald for I. Galvin (57); M. Rodgers for D. Reidy (61); D. McMahon for C. Galvin (66); S. Golden for A. McCarthy (70+1).

WATERFORD: B. Nolan; S. McNulty, C. Lyons, S. Fives; I. Daly, C. Gleeson, A. Gleeson; K. Moran, D. Lyons; J. Fagan, P. Hogan, J. Prendergast; Shane Bennett, Stephen Bennett (c), D. Hutchinson.

Subs for Waterford: K. Bennett for K. Moran (33); P. Curran for J. Fagan (44); N. Montgomery for J. Prendergast (47); B. Power for D. Lyons (53); M. Kearney for P. Hogan (63).

Sin bin: S. Fives (28).

Referee: C. Lyons (Cork).

