Colm Collins: Clare made far too many silly mistakes

It wasn’t just the wide-open spaces of the main grandstand and terraces in Fitzgerald Stadium that stood out among the sparse crowd of 200 on Saturday — it was the space a rampant Kerry managed to create on the field.

“It’s just very disappointing,” reflected Clare manager Colm Collins afterwards. “We made far too many silly mistakes and handed over too many silly balls to them and we were punished. In the first half, we gave them 1-7 by handing over possession. You can’t do that against good teams, it’s as simple as that. You need to be mean with the ball.”

And it was one turnover more than any other that did most damage, with Collins and his charges reflecting on the most decisive score of the contest when man-of-the-match Seanie O’Shea drove home the opening goal after 33 minutes.

“Our own mistakes caught us again,” reflected defender Cian O’Dea. “It was the same as Mayo in the first half. They didn’t beat us in the first half, we beat ourselves. The goal was the result of us turning the ball over too much and it was coming. They could have got one before that and we should have learned our lesson, but we didn’t,” he added.

“The goal was a killer,” admitted Collins, “because I didn’t think it reflected what was going on. I wouldn’t worry about the two at the end because the game was gone from us at that stage, but that first was a killer goal. When you play against better teams there’s obviously a lot more pressure on the ball and you’ve got to be able to live with that. The key is to keep the ball moving and we didn’t do that. We took it into the tackle and turned it over cheaply and paid for it.”

“Those three or four chances just before the second water break weren’t hard chances,” said O’Dea. “We could have brought it back to a four or five-point game if they went over and maybe it could have been a different finish. We ran out of legs for a finish, I thought. In the end, their class shone out.”

“I wouldn’t fault this group for heart,” continued Collins. “All year long they have been fantastic. They are a great bunch of players. It would be great to be looking forward to a back door, but that’s what it is and in the time we’re in, it’s hard to be critical. That’s the cards that we have been dealt.”