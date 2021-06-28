Waterford manager Shane Ronayne: Surely GAA had time for a Tailteann Cup?

Waterford manager Shane Ronayne, whose first season in charge amounted to just four matches, said that the GAA should have arranged a competition for teams knocked out in the first round of the championship.

He said players had put in an enormous effort during Covid and it wasn’t fair that they would not have any more football for the rest of the season.

“It is very disappointing. Most club championships aren’t starting until later in the year anyway. They could have fitted in even a Tailteann Cup or something like that. These guys have worked so hard, I know with the Covid situation we had to have a shortened league.

“These guys have done unbelievable work by themselves for a lot of the time. We have very little time on it. We started on the 19th of April, it is the 26th of June, it is only two months.

“You are 10 weeks with the lads, they have had four games, we were down a game as well because of London. That is not making excuses. We weren’t going to beat Limerick regardless of playing the way we did. It is very disappointing for guys, they are off now for the whole summer.

“They have no club football until probably October. They are not going to have inter-county again until maybe the end of December. It is just disappointing. I understand why they did it and I am not complaining or whinging about it. It would have been nice to have had a second go, a Tailteann Cup game or something like that. These guys put too much into it. There are going to be lots of teams out of the championship this weekend after putting in huge effort. And they are gone in the middle of June.

“All of our best players in the country are sitting at home for the summer now. And that is all over the country. There is going to be big teams gone as well. It is disappointing for inter-county footballers,” added the Cork native.