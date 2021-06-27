Cian O'Sullivan forced to retire from Dublin football duty due to injuries

Cian O'Sullivan, the eight-time All-Ireland-winning Dublin defender, has been forced to retire from inter-county football.

The 33-year-old confirmed the news with regret that he couldn't overcome a series of recurring injuries, with hamstring strains causing him to miss much of the past two years.

The Kilmacud Crokes clubman has been unlucky in making only one appearance as a substitute for Dublin since 2019.

"Regrettably, and despite best efforts to address a number of recurring injuries, it's time to draw a close on my footballing days," O'Sullivan wrote on social media.

"The competitive demands have taken their toll and while my heart would love dearly to continue on, my body simply can't.

"I am honoured and privileged to have represented my club and county and to have enjoyed success beyond my wildest boyhood dreams.

"I'm especially proud to have been part of such a special Dublin team that's been like a second family to me in these years.

"This will be a void that will be difficult to fill.

"There are too many people to thank and I hope to thank you all personally in time."

A versatile footballer, O'Sullivan was corner-back on the Dublin team that made the breakthrough in the 2011 All-Ireland final and featured at midfield two years later, being awarded the first of three All-Stars in the no. 6 position that season.

From 2015, he was entrusted with the role of sweeping from centre-back as Dublin embarked on their six-in-a-row run. He featured at full-back in 2017 and 2018 and was a used substitute in the 2019 replay win over Kerry.

At club level, he won an All-Ireland SFC Club title with Kilmacud in 2009 as well as a trio of Dublin SFC titles and two Leinster crowns.

His trophy haul also includes 11 Leinster SFC titles and five National Leagues.