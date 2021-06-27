Hurling wrap: Carlow edge Joe McDonagh Cup debutants Kildare

Carlow are in the driving seat in Group A of the Joe McDonagh Cup after two third quarter goals from Kevin McDonald gave them just about enough cushion to withstand a late Kildare surge at St. Conleth’s Park on Saturday.

The hosts, who were playing in their first ever Joe McDonagh Cup fixture, started well and registered the first four scores of the game while Carlow’s attack badly misfired.

Gradually however, some good scores from John Nolan, John Michael Nolan and Chris Nolan turned the tide and it was Carlow who led at half time, 0-11 to 0-8.

A fine catch and finish from James Burke early in the second half ignited the contest, and the goals started to flow. John Michael Nolan made a great catch and pass to set up McDonald, Caolan Smith whipped a breaking ball through heavy goalmouth traffic to reply, before McDonald flicked in a second to push the lead out to six by the water break.

Burke was again on target to set up a tense finish but a series of Chris Nolan scores, as well as an inspirational point from James Doyle, were enough for Carlow to prevail by 2-22 to 3-16.

In the first game of the Christy Ring Cup, Wicklow had ten points to spare against Roscommon, who will live to regret their failure to take advantage of two extra players for a chunk of the second half.

Gary Hughes’ goal after five minutes put the hosts five up and they led by ten early in the second half. A red card for Gary Byrne and a black card for Bryan Kearney threatened to transform the game, even more when Cathal Dolan goaled after 51 minutes to cut the gap to four, but Wicklow rallied with Mikey Lee adding a late goal in a 2-18 to 1-11 win.

Donegal, who beat Mayo in last year’s Nickey Rackard Cup final, looked set to do the same again when they led by 0-17 to 1-10 going into injury time at Letterkenny, but a Keith Higgins goal and a string of late points turned the tables and resulted in a 2-14 to 0-17 victory for the Connacht county.

Meanwhile in the Lory Meaghar Cup, Reuben Murray (3-2), Joe O’Brien (0-12), David Buckley (1-4) and Martin Coyle (2-0) did the bulk of the damage in an 8-25 to 3-19 win for Longford over Louth at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.