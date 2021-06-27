Michael Murphy injury casts long shadow over Donegal's demolition of Down

DOWN 1-12 DONEGAL 2-25

Calls to look at and examine the appeal of the provincial system will only grow louder in this pale imitation of a contest in Newry as GAA president Larry McCarthy watched Donegal finish this game as a contest on the half-hour.

What followed then was a mere procession and injury-avoiding exercise as they were already in planning for Derry at MacCumhaill Park next Sunday.

There will be immediate doubts, however, about captain Michael Murphy as he was taken off after half an hour, emerging after the half-time break with ice taped to his hamstring.

The first Donegal goal arrived from a botched Down kick-out, Odhran McFadden-Ferry pressuring Caolan Mooney to spill and Jamie Brennan hammered home the break despite taking too many steps.

From then on, it was a matter of just minding themselves against an awfully weak Down challenge, the final margin at 16 points.

Scorers for Down: B O’Hagan (0-8, 0-3 frees, 1 mark), L Kerr (0-2), 1 free, C Mooney (1-0), D O’Hagan (0-1).

Scorers for Donegal: P McBrearty (1-6, 0-2 frees) R McHugh (0-4) M Langan (0-4, 1 free, 1x45) J Brennan (1-1), P Mogan (0-3), M Murphy (0-2, 0-1 free), C Thompson, N O’Donnell, E McHugh, E O’Donnell, C O’Donnell (0-1 each).

DOWN: R Burns; P Fegan, G McGovern, G Collins; P Laverty, D O’Hagan, D Guinness; C Mooney, R McEvoy; L Kerr, C Doherty, B O’Hagan; C McCrickard, L Middleton, C Quinn.

Subs: D Savage for Middleton, S McConville for McEvoy (both 42), J Guinness for Kerr (46), C McCartan for Fegan (55), K McKernan for McCrickard (59).

DONEGAL: S Patton; B McCole, N McGee, S McMenamin; R McHugh, O McFadden-Ferry, EB Gallagher; H McFadden, C McGonagle; C Thompson, N O’Donnell, M Langan; P McBrearty, M Murphy, P Mogan.

Subs: E McHugh for McCole (26), J Brennan for Murphy (29), E O’Donnell for Thompson (52), C O’Donnell for N O’Donnell (55), P Brennan for N McGee (63).

Referee: Maurice Deegan (Laois)