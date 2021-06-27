Michael Murphy injury casts long shadow over Donegal's demolition of Down

Murphy was taken off after half an hour, emerging after the half-time break with ice taped to his hamstring
Michael Murphy injury casts long shadow over Donegal's demolition of Down

Donegal's Neil McGee with Conor McCrickard of Down. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Sun, 27 Jun, 2021 - 14:44
Declan Bogue, Páirc Esler

DOWN 1-12 DONEGAL 2-25 

Calls to look at and examine the appeal of the provincial system will only grow louder in this pale imitation of a contest in Newry as GAA president Larry McCarthy watched Donegal finish this game as a contest on the half-hour.

What followed then was a mere procession and injury-avoiding exercise as they were already in planning for Derry at MacCumhaill Park next Sunday. 

There will be immediate doubts, however, about captain Michael Murphy as he was taken off after half an hour, emerging after the half-time break with ice taped to his hamstring.

The first Donegal goal arrived from a botched Down kick-out, Odhran McFadden-Ferry pressuring Caolan Mooney to spill and Jamie Brennan hammered home the break despite taking too many steps.

From then on, it was a matter of just minding themselves against an awfully weak Down challenge, the final margin at 16 points.

Scorers for Down: B O’Hagan (0-8, 0-3 frees, 1 mark), L Kerr (0-2), 1 free, C Mooney (1-0), D O’Hagan (0-1).

Scorers for Donegal: P McBrearty (1-6, 0-2 frees) R McHugh (0-4) M Langan (0-4, 1 free, 1x45) J Brennan (1-1), P Mogan (0-3), M Murphy (0-2, 0-1 free), C Thompson, N O’Donnell, E McHugh, E O’Donnell, C O’Donnell (0-1 each). 

DOWN: R Burns; P Fegan, G McGovern, G Collins; P Laverty, D O’Hagan, D Guinness; C Mooney, R McEvoy; L Kerr, C Doherty, B O’Hagan; C McCrickard, L Middleton, C Quinn.

Subs: D Savage for Middleton, S McConville for McEvoy (both 42), J Guinness for Kerr (46), C McCartan for Fegan (55), K McKernan for McCrickard (59).

DONEGAL: S Patton; B McCole, N McGee, S McMenamin; R McHugh, O McFadden-Ferry, EB Gallagher; H McFadden, C McGonagle; C Thompson, N O’Donnell, M Langan; P McBrearty, M Murphy, P Mogan.

Subs: E McHugh for McCole (26), J Brennan for Murphy (29), E O’Donnell for Thompson (52), C O’Donnell for N O’Donnell (55), P Brennan for N McGee (63). 

Referee: Maurice Deegan (Laois)

More in this section

Dubs continue to keep Cork at arm's length Dubs continue to keep Cork at arm's length
Peter Keane with David Clifford 26/6/2021 David Clifford injury scare leaves Kerry brows furrowed
Paddy Purcell with Lee Chin 26/6/2021 Wexford feel Davy Fitzgerald influence despite sideline suspension in making light work of Laois
#ulster gaa#gaelic football
Michael Murphy injury casts long shadow over Donegal's demolition of Down

Meelin sprint free of relegation worries

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices