Clifford injury scare leaves Kerry brows furrowed

Munster SFC: Kerry 3-22 Clare 1-11

Unlike their home victories during the League, this was no statement display from the Kerry footballers.

Equal parts solid and scrappy, with a smidgen of the spectacular thrown in here and there, but Peter Keane’s charges did what they failed to do seven months ago in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The county’s first Championship win since the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final victory over Tyrone means a second Championship outing will be had this season, but a slight concern going into the July 10 Munster semi-final against Tipperary will be David Clifford.

The contributor of 1-6 here, Clifford limped off towards the finish after puling up after planting the ball past Stephen Ryan for Kerry’s second goal on 66 minutes.

This second green flag shoved Kerry 2-19 to 1-10 in front and the gap was further widened - to 17 - when Micheál Burns rattled the net five minutes into second-half stoppages.

Burns was the second Kerry replacement to write their name on the scoresheet after Killian Spillane showed well upon his introduction with three points from play.

All told, it was a mundane sort of a second-half that crept along to its inevitable conclusion.

Ahead by 1-11 to 0-5 at the break, Kerry were never in danger of getting caught. Clare’s early second-half efforts were frustrated by a succession of wides. Eight points was as close as they stood of their hosts at any stage during the second period.

The Kingdom moved out to 12 in front - 1-18 to 0-9 - when accounting for five of the game’s six scores between the 54th and 62nd minute. On target were Gavin White (0-2), O’Shea (0-2, 0-1 free), and Clifford.

David Tubridy goaled for Clare on 62 minutes. No difference did it make. They were outscored 2-4 to 0-2 between there and the finish.

For the second season in a row, Colm Collins’ side exit the Championship winless.

Their downfall in the first-half was partly their own doing, well certainly the score that sent Kerry off into the distance and, in the process, robbed Clare of any genuine belief that they could cause an upset.

There had been too many occasions throughout the first half where the visitors cheaply and foolishly coughed up possession, and these instances of substandard ball retention eventually proved fatal as a Conor Jordan handpass to Kerry’s Paudie Clifford in the middle of the field on 33 minutes ended with Sean O’Shea goaling.

Jordan immediately put his hands to his face as O’Shea, put in the clear by a superb defence-splitting 40m pass from Clifford, slotted the ball past Clare ‘keeper Stephen Ryan.

The sole green flag of the opening half moved Kerry 1-9 to 0-4 in front, wiping out Clare’s comeback efforts which had seen the Banner come from 0-5 to 0-0 down eight minutes in to trail by 0-8 to 0-4 after 27 minutes.

The early portents had not been encouraging from a Banner perspective. As mentioned above, they found themselves taken for five without reply inside eight minutes.

It was the Sean O’Shea show during this spell of supremacy, the centre-forward supplying Kerry’s first four scores. The first was kicked off the right, the second off the left, with the Kenmare man then fouled for a free which he converted, followed by a second from play with the right boot on seven minutes. A David Clifford free completed their opening burst.

Kerry’s play became a touch scrappy thereafter and while the pressure applied by their defence meant the Banner never came within four points, there was a degree of wastefulness at the other end as seven first-half wides were tallied.

Clare were made to wait all of 17 minutes before they opened their account, sub Emmet McMahon splitting the posts with his first involvement. Three from Eoin Cleary left the scoreboard reading 0-8 to 0-4 approaching the half-hour mark, a scoreline Clare would have been mildly content with when you consider the extent to which they were dominated in the opening exchanges.

But this recovery work was undone by O’Shea’s goal and the manner in which it came about. A pair from the Clifford brothers in first-half stoppages swelled the Kingdom advantage to nine - 1-11 to 0-5 - at the interval.

The outcome was never in doubt hereafter, Kerry’s 2020 and 2021 Championship openers truly worlds apart.

Scorers for Kerry: S O’Shea (1-7, 0-3 frees); D Clifford (1-6, 0-3 frees); M Burns (1-0); K Spillane (0-3); G White, P Clifford (0-2 each); D Moran, P Geaney (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clare: E Cleary (0-6, 0-2 frees); D Tubridy (1-1, 0-1 free); D Bohannon (0-2); P Collins, E McMahon (0-1 each).

KERRY: K Fitzgibbon; B Ó Beaglaoich, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; M Breen, G Crowley, G White; D Moran, D O’Connor; S O’Brien, S O’Shea, P Geaney; D Clifford, D Moynihan, P Clifford.

Subs: K Spillane for O’Shea (temporary, 49-52); K Spillane for Moynihan, T Morley for T O’Sullivan (both 53); T Walsh for O’Brien (56); A Spillane for Moran (58); M Burns for D Clifford (68).

CLARE: S Ryan; C O’Dea, C Russell, C Brennan; C Jordan, S Collins, C Ó hÁiniféin; D O’Neill, D Bohannon; P Lillis, E Cleary, P Collins; G Cooney, C O’Connor, D Tubridy.

Subs: E McMahon for O’Connor (15 mins, inj); C Rouine for Ó hÁiniféin (17); J McGann for P Collins (HT); D Walsh for Jordan (44); K Sexton for Cooney (49).

Referee: J Henry (Mayo)