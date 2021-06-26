Mayo leave no room for debate with Sligo mauling

Connacht SFC: Sligo 0-12 Mayo 3-23.

MAYO captain Aidan O’Shea shot 2-2 and delivered a man of the match performance as last year’s beaten All-Ireland finalists got their defence of the Connacht SFC title off to a flying start at Markievicz Park.

O’Shea crowned his 70th appearance in the competition with his first championship goals for five years, and added two fine points for good measure, as Mayo made an impressive statement of intent and cantered to a facile 19-points victory.

Even without the injured O’Connor brothers, Cillian and Diarmuid, Mayo had far too much pace and power in their ranks and two first half goals from O’Shea, along with another from Darren McHale, meant the game was over as a contest by the break.

By that stage Mayo were leading by 3-13 to 0-8 and had already booked their ticket to a home clash with Leitrim in the provincial semi-final in two weeks’ time.

Knockmore attacker McHale, who was making his first championship start, turned in an impressive performance and finished with 1-5 from open play.

Sligo manager Tony McEntee had made five late changes to his line-up before the throw-in but the home side were unable to pose any significant problems for the rampant visitors.

Stylish full-forward Niall Murphy did shoot six points (three in each half) and also struck the crossbar with a goalbound shot early on.

But they were rare moments of inspiration from a Sligo team that had come into the game on the back of a disappointing Division 4 league campaign which culminated in three successive defeats.

They were also playing their first championship match for exactly two years after not taking part in last year’s competition due to a Covid outbreak in their squad.

ELUSIVE: Enda Hession of Mayo evades the challenge of Sligo's Barry Gorman.

And while they never threw in the towel, they looked disjointed from the early stages.

The third quarter saw Sligo stem the tide a little, but the winners upped the pace again and shot seven points without reply between the 50th and 66th minutes from Conor Loftus (2), Eoghan McLaughlin (2), Ryan O’Donoghue, Fergal Boland and Stephen Coen to freewheel to victory.

Sligo haven’t beaten a ‘home’ county in the Connacht championship since 2015, with their only victories in the interim coming against London and New York.

Niall Murphy did pick off a couple of late consolation scores, Mayo had the last word when James Carr became the team’s 11th different scorer.

James Horan’s charges were full value for their first championship win over their neighbours at Markievicz Park since 2003 and will go into next month’s semi-final as hot favourites to advance to another provincial decider.





MAYO:

R Hennelly; E Hession, O Mullin, L Keegan; P Durcan (0-1), M Plunkett, E McLaughlin (0-2); M Ruane, C Loftus (0-2); K McLoughlin, D McHale (1-5), J Flynn (0-1); T Conroy (0-2), A O’Shea (2-2), R O’Donoghue (0-5, 4fs).

Subs: F Boland (0-1) for Flynn; P O’Hora for Keegan; S Coen (0-1) for Durcan; P Towey for O’Donoghue; J Carr (0-1) for McLoughlin.

SLIGO

: E Kilgannon; K McKenna, E McGuinness, R Feehily; P McNamara, P Laffey, N Mullen; D Quinn, P Kilcoyne; L Gaughan (0-1), M Gordon (0-1), P O’Connor (0-1); N Murphy (0-6, 1f), B Gorman, S Carrabine (0-2).

Subs: E Lyons for McKenna; K Cawley (0-1) for McKenna; R Óg Murphy for Gaughan; C Griffin for Gordon; C Lally for Cawley.

Referee: P Faloon (Down)