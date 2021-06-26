Kingston says Cork have full squad preparing for Limerick semi-final

Cooper and Spillane getting up to match pace
Kingston says Cork have full squad preparing for Limerick semi-final

FULL DECK: Cork manager Kieran Kingston says everyone's fit and raring to go for the Munster SHC semi final next Saturday against All-Ireland champions Limerick. 

Sat, 26 Jun, 2021 - 17:44
Michael Moynihan

Cork hurling manager Kieran Kingston says the Rebels will pick from a full panel for next Saturday’s Munster SHC semi-final clash with Limerick.

“From the panel perspective, we have training tonight (Saturday) and we have a clean bill of health for everyone. As of now everyone is available for selection.

“Now, a lot can happen in a week, but as of now they’re all available for selection and we have one or two who have come back into training in the last couple of weeks.

“Bill Cooper is back training the last couple of weeks and Colm Spillane is back in modified training at the moment, so they’re getting back to match pace.

“It’s the first time this year we’ve had everyone available for selection, touch wood. But obviously some of those players are only back a couple of weeks, so they haven’t got a lot done at this stage.

“It’s unusual, because there’s been so much training and games in a short period of time that you’ll always pick up niggles. We had a very bad run of niggles when we came back to training, which is only to be expected, I suppose, but as of now everybody is fit for training.”

More in this section

Brian Looby and Adrian Enright 26/6/2021 Lively Limerick put Cork on their guard
Kerry v Down - Joe McDonagh Cup Round 1 Kerry finally get the better of stubborn Down in McDonagh opener
Kilkenny v Waterford - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Conor Prunty and Jamie Barron miss out as Waterford show seven changes from All-Ireland final
Niall McKenna with Danny Sutcliffe 26/6/2021

Dubs demolish Antrim to set up semi-final against Galway

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices