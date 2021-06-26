Kingston says Cork have full squad preparing for Limerick semi-final

Cork hurling manager Kieran Kingston says the Rebels will pick from a full panel for next Saturday’s Munster SHC semi-final clash with Limerick.
“From the panel perspective, we have training tonight (Saturday) and we have a clean bill of health for everyone. As of now everyone is available for selection.
“Now, a lot can happen in a week, but as of now they’re all available for selection and we have one or two who have come back into training in the last couple of weeks.
“Bill Cooper is back training the last couple of weeks and Colm Spillane is back in modified training at the moment, so they’re getting back to match pace.
“It’s the first time this year we’ve had everyone available for selection, touch wood. But obviously some of those players are only back a couple of weeks, so they haven’t got a lot done at this stage.
“It’s unusual, because there’s been so much training and games in a short period of time that you’ll always pick up niggles. We had a very bad run of niggles when we came back to training, which is only to be expected, I suppose, but as of now everybody is fit for training.”