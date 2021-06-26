Lively Limerick put Cork on their guard

Munster SFC: Limerick 4-18 Waterford 0-12

Limerick went on a scoring spree to set up a Munster SFC semi-final meeting with Cork in two weeks after brushing aside Waterford at LIT Gaelic Grounds.

Billy Lee’s men will also have home advantage for their showdown with the Rebels and could have won this one by an even bigger margin had they taken all their goal chances.

Shayne Ronayne’s men were in contention approaching the break when they trailed by five points with wind advantage to come, but Limerick pulled away just before the break and dominated after the restart.

Six players found the scoresheet for Limerick in the opening half and they went in leading by 2-9 to 0-7.

The two goals came from the Bourke brothers with Robbie giving Limerick the perfect start after three minutes when he finished to the net after good work by Cillian Fahy.

That helped them lead by 1-3 to 0-1 after eight minutes with Robbie Bourke pointing a free after efforts from Cian Sheehan and Danny Neville, while Jason Curry got Waterford off the mark with a free.

Waterford's Mark Cummins tries to break through tackles from Limerick's Iain Corbett, Sean O'Dea and Robert Childs.

Waterford wing-back Dermot Ryan went forward to kick three great points but Limerick led at the first water break by 1-6 to 0-4 after points from Robbie Bourke, Fahy and midfielder Tommie Childs.

Sheehan and Hugh Bourke extended Limerick’s before Michael Kiely responded for Waterford while Neville saw another goal chance end with a point as Limerick continued to dominate.

Darragh Corcoran and another Jason Curry free gave Waterford hope but then just before the break Neville set up Hugh Bourke and he blasted home Limerick’s second goal to lead by eight at the break.

Darragh Corcoran got the opening score of the second-half for Waterford but two pointed frees from Hugh Bourke extended Limerick’s lead and then substitute Brian Donovan soloed through for a fine point.

Captain Iain Corbett slotted home a penalty for Limerick after Neville was fouled to lead by 3-12 to 0-8 after 49 minutes.

They pushed on from there and Fahy fisted home their fourth goal after 54 minutes after being set up by Donovan as they cantered home to a facile win.

LIMERICK: D O’Sullivan; S O’Dea, B Fanning, M Donovan; R Childs, I Corbett (1-2, 1-0 pen), G Brown; D Treacy, T Childs (0-1); C Sheehan (0-2), C Fahy (1-1), A Enright; D Neville (0-2), R Bourke (1-2, 0-1f), H Bourke (1-6, 0-3f).

Subs: B Donovan (0-1) for Enright (42), J Naughton for Sheehan (51), J Ryan (0-1) for R Bourke (53), P Maher for O’Dea (53), P Nash for Neville (58).

WATERFORD: P Hunt; D O Cathasaigh, A Jones, J Elsted; D Hallihan; B Looby, D Ryan (0-3); T Prendergast, M Curry; C Murray, M Kiely (0-1), M Cummins; S Curry, J Curry (0-2, 2f), D Corcoran (0-2).

Subs: C Maguire for Prendergast (18-27), D Guiry for J Curry (half-time), C Maguire for M Curry (51), B Lynch (0-4, 0-3f) for Kiely (51), S Boyce for Jones (51), J Gleeson for Cummins (58).

Referee: J McQuillan (Cavan)