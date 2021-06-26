Lively Limerick put Cork on their guard

Billy Lee's Limerick deliver no-nonsense demolition of Waterford in the provincial SFC semi-final Saturday at the LIT Gaelic Grounds.
Lively Limerick put Cork on their guard

HANDS ON: Waterford's Brian Looby under pressure from Limerick's Adrian Enright in their Munster SFC clash at the LIT Gaelic Grounds/

Sat, 26 Jun, 2021 - 17:29
John Fallon

Munster SFC: Limerick 4-18 Waterford 0-12

Limerick went on a scoring spree to set up a Munster SFC semi-final meeting with Cork in two weeks after brushing aside Waterford at LIT Gaelic Grounds.

Billy Lee’s men will also have home advantage for their showdown with the Rebels and could have won this one by an even bigger margin had they taken all their goal chances.

Shayne Ronayne’s men were in contention approaching the break when they trailed by five points with wind advantage to come, but Limerick pulled away just before the break and dominated after the restart.

Six players found the scoresheet for Limerick in the opening half and they went in leading by 2-9 to 0-7.

The two goals came from the Bourke brothers with Robbie giving Limerick the perfect start after three minutes when he finished to the net after good work by Cillian Fahy.

That helped them lead by 1-3 to 0-1 after eight minutes with Robbie Bourke pointing a free after efforts from Cian Sheehan and Danny Neville, while Jason Curry got Waterford off the mark with a free.

PRESS: Waterford's Mark Cummins tries to break through tackles from Limerick's Iain Corbett, Sean O'Dea and Robert Childs.
PRESS: Waterford's Mark Cummins tries to break through tackles from Limerick's Iain Corbett, Sean O'Dea and Robert Childs.

Waterford wing-back Dermot Ryan went forward to kick three great points but Limerick led at the first water break by 1-6 to 0-4 after points from Robbie Bourke, Fahy and midfielder Tommie Childs.

Sheehan and Hugh Bourke extended Limerick’s before Michael Kiely responded for Waterford while Neville saw another goal chance end with a point as Limerick continued to dominate.

Darragh Corcoran and another Jason Curry free gave Waterford hope but then just before the break Neville set up Hugh Bourke and he blasted home Limerick’s second goal to lead by eight at the break.

Darragh Corcoran got the opening score of the second-half for Waterford but two pointed frees from Hugh Bourke extended Limerick’s lead and then substitute Brian Donovan soloed through for a fine point.

Captain Iain Corbett slotted home a penalty for Limerick after Neville was fouled to lead by 3-12 to 0-8 after 49 minutes.

They pushed on from there and Fahy fisted home their fourth goal after 54 minutes after being set up by Donovan as they cantered home to a facile win.

LIMERICK: D O’Sullivan; S O’Dea, B Fanning, M Donovan; R Childs, I Corbett (1-2, 1-0 pen), G Brown; D Treacy, T Childs (0-1); C Sheehan (0-2), C Fahy (1-1), A Enright; D Neville (0-2), R Bourke (1-2, 0-1f), H Bourke (1-6, 0-3f).

Subs: B Donovan (0-1) for Enright (42), J Naughton for Sheehan (51), J Ryan (0-1) for R Bourke (53), P Maher for O’Dea (53), P Nash for Neville (58).

WATERFORD: P Hunt; D O Cathasaigh, A Jones, J Elsted; D Hallihan; B Looby, D Ryan (0-3); T Prendergast, M Curry; C Murray, M Kiely (0-1), M Cummins; S Curry, J Curry (0-2, 2f), D Corcoran (0-2).

Subs: C Maguire for Prendergast (18-27), D Guiry for J Curry (half-time), C Maguire for M Curry (51), B Lynch (0-4, 0-3f) for Kiely (51), S Boyce for Jones (51), J Gleeson for Cummins (58).

Referee: J McQuillan (Cavan)

More in this section

Niall McKenna with Danny Sutcliffe 26/6/2021 Dubs demolish Antrim to set up semi-final against Galway
Kerry v Down - Joe McDonagh Cup Round 1 Kerry finally get the better of stubborn Down in McDonagh opener
Kilkenny v Waterford - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Conor Prunty and Jamie Barron miss out as Waterford show seven changes from All-Ireland final
Limerick v Cork - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A Round 4

Kingston says Cork have full squad preparing for Limerick semi-final

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices