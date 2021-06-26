15 questions to get you ready for the return of the GAA championships

1 Why is there always a controversy with the rules?

Because there has to be. Every year it’s something, whether it’s the colour of the sliotars, the weight of the sliotars, blood subs, yellow and red cards — remember that one? — sin bins ... Every championship needs something to get it up and running. A rules controversy is ideal, because it’s a victimless crime. Apart from the referees. And players. But at least it distracts from the ...

2 The lack of a splash for the launch of the championship in the first place: what’s up with that?

Good question. Things have improved in this regard, but the championship still comes in like a lamb, all things considered. In the compression of its season, is the GAA missing out on a carnival of first-round fare, an expansive weekend of eye-catching games and sensational match-ups? That’d be more of a hook than...

3 Will he be right for Sunday?

Only this week we had it. Managers putting a brave face on it as they referred to soft-tissue and muscle issues, the whether he’ll make it or he’s gone, the giving-them-’til-Sunday-morning.

Can I confess to a particular fondness for this? Nothing is simultaneously as inconsequential but yet as important as the injury update the week of the championship. It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Until you consider...

4 The weather is supposed to be bad this Sunday. Will that suit our crowd?

In conversation with RTÉ weatherman Gerald Fleming once I asked if many sports teams inquired about likely conditions for their games: he said he was surprised more didn’t pick up the phone to Met Éireann to get a forecast (the horse racing fraternity were the exception to the rule).

Is there a sense that the weather is just something that can’t be cured but just endured? A part of the background? Like...

5 Is there time for a bite to eat? It’s a long wait if we go in for both the minor and senior games.

Maybe this is just me, but sustenance on the day of a big game is essential. It’s not just the participants who need to be well provisioned, and sometimes you need a little more than the smoothies in the Midway Food Court in Portlaoise — the county side involved know what I’m talking about. There’s a reason people associated meat teas with the Munster hurling championship experience, you know. Fair enough, just me.

6 Wait, how is that match going?

Yes, there are social media channels — there’s this outlet, come to that — but is there something foundational about the crackle of a radio on a championship Sunday?

(I’m not getting overly nostalgic, but side question — if all the people who claim to have grown up listening to Micheal Ó Hehir at the beach on summer Sundays were at the beach ... who was at the games?)

Yours truly arms his chariot with Robert Caro’s The Path to Power (audiobook) and The Press Box podcast for journeys to games from the Gaelic Grounds to Walsh Park. But at a certain point on the way home, you need to hear the round-up, particularly if ...

7 This traffic’s going nowhere: if I went down that way, what do you reckon?

Flying the flag: Cork supporter Joe Cole from Charleville arrives in Cusack Park, Ennis, bedecked in the Rebels' gear.

Talking of the journey to and from championship games brings to mind one of the highlights: the shortcut.

This is more or less gone with the proliferation of motorways in the country. With the championship games themselves in major urban centres, with well-travelled routes familiar to all, it wasn’t an inevitable part of the day out.

But when it was needed . . . I can still recall the little village my late father and I passed through after one game (he was a great believer in the ‘at least we’re moving’ rationalisation for driving miles out of the way) where they threw stones at the car because of the registration. Or maybe it was the gesture I was making from the passenger seat. Who knows? Great days.

8 Why don’t we let the train take the strain?

Paul Rouse of this parish has pointed out that the explosion in popularity of Gaelic games went hand in hand with the rail system finding every corner of Ireland, and it’s still a great option, particularly for a game in Dublin.

Cup of tea, paper spread out on the table, toilets to hand — what’s not to love, even when all the phones detonate as the one-mile marker to Heuston looms up outside the window?

Which reminds me...

9 ‘I’m here already. Where are you? What street is that? Can you see a pub? I’m outsidethe pub.’

The ticket collection, eh? This is not as much fun as it used to be before the mobile phone, when arrangements were about as specific as a rendezvous with Jeremiah Johnson (‘I’ll be around Dublin Sunday morning’). This makes the return of the phenomenon — meeting someone, preferably a stranger, with the magic slip of cardboard — all the more welcome.

10 Are we still roaring at the national anthem?

No, and don’t make a fool of yourself. The GAA only recently introduced new rules to ensure teams stay facing the flag while the anthem is being played. So don’t let us all down by roaring like a bull in a field before the last notes of the anthem. And for the love of the almighty don’t let us all down by asking...

11 Who is that young lad on at wing-forward?

The diehard supporter can expect a certain level of turnover in his side over the last 18 months or so, with most teams experiencing an injection of youth.

Because these youngsters tend to be pretty uniform in appearance — short-haired and well-conditioned covers all bases — identifying them is tricky for a fan who has not had the chance during a normal league campaign to get to know their gait, their shooting style, their attitude. It takes time, folks. It takes time. Try to consult...

12. Do you have the programme for a second?

As noted here recently enough, the actual match programme, not a virtual version, is available at games. Exhale. Don’t forget that favourite pen with which to note your scorers and subs. Nature is healing.

13. Will we head off now to beat the traffic?

What’s your hurry? Whatever traffic you’re going to face is the normal Sunday spinning-around crowd. The worst you can expect is a lengthy line at the drive-through on the way home. If you insist, consult no. 7 previous.

14. Is it yourself?

Despite your early exit you will be delayed by meeting someone you haven’t seen in years before you’re 10 yards outside the stadium. It’s well what did you think and will they do at all and how are ye all below for about 10 minutes: think of that picture of Matt Le Blanc at the Friends Reunion.

15. Will we just slip in here?

This is not about drink, but about the unquenchable desire to stop on the way home to discuss the match just seen, in a familiar watering hole or before you even leave the car park.

It’s understandable. You’ve been through an experience and you want to discuss it again while it’s fresh — while it’s still the very same day, in fact.

That is the key, the basic unit of understanding the experience — ‘the day out of all our lives’, as John McGahern put it in that very context.

The deprivation of last year bit deeply because those days were lost. There are never that many of them to begin with, which is why missing any of them can feel like such a grievous loss, and why people try so hard to be present for as many of them as possible.

And why we never want them to end. Because they’re summer days for the most part, they often end in that declining late-evening light, one presaging the return of the everyday in the morning.

But that’s the morning. Hours away. Can you begrudge anyone wanting the evening to last, to stretch out one more hour — to revisit that early attack, that first score?

Monday comes soon enough with its responsibilities, but any championship Sunday can yield an equivalent to that golden debate out by the Thurles Golf Club you remember even now, decades later.

A championship Sunday can live forever if you nourish it. No question.