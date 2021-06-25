‘I really missed it’: Róisín Phelan so happy to be back in Cork camp

Paul Mannion’s recent comments on why he stepped away from the Dublin football panel reignited the conversation around the demands and commitment associated with inter-county involvement.

Cork full-back Róisín Phelan, as Mannion did earlier this year, removed herself from the top flight scene in 2019.

Work as a dentist had brought the five-time All-Ireland ladies football winner to Dublin the previous summer. The job’s long hours and stressful nature, coupled with Phelan’s determination to partake in every training session on Leeside, proved an unsustainable mix.

“In 2018, I was down for every session midweek and weekends, and management just found that my body was breaking down with all the driving and the intense work that I do,” recalls the 26-year-old.

As the page turned to 2019, something had to give.

“I just needed to concentrate on the career for a while. The hours were long and the work was stressful, so I just couldn’t commit the time and energy levels to travelling up and down the road.”

The latter point stood for club activity too, with the 2018 All-Star full-back taking the incredibly hard decision to transfer from her home club of Aghada to St Brigid’s in Dublin.

Phelan watched from afar as Cork swept to League honours in 2019, overcoming Dublin in the semi-final, but it was a result Ephie Fitzgerald’s charges were unable to repeat when the two counties clashed in the penultimate round of the All-Ireland Championship later that season.

The year away served to leave a gaping hole that Phelan wasn’t content to continue carrying. She wanted back in for the 2020 season. “I just really missed it. I found the energy levels I needed to go back at it.”

She’s still a Dublin-based dentist and so is still commuting up and down the M8 to training, though not as frequently as in 2018 or 2020.

Up until quite recently, the Aghada native travelled down only for weekend get-togethers. But with Championship nearing, she has started to make the journey south midweek, as well. It’s a case of finish work early, get straight down the road, and straight back up afterwards — she’ll turn the key in the door in Dublin around about quarter past midnight — to be ready for work at 7.30am the following morning.

Though more than willing to make the six-hour round trips, there is no question but it is a sizable commitment.

“Huge commitment. I am very happy to make the sacrifices associated with it, but it is a big-time commitment. The hours spent driving to and from training are outside the hours you need for gym work, extra running, and video analysis, so it is pretty full on. But as I said, when I wasn’t playing, I really missed it.”

The lack of travel expenses paid to female inter-county players means for someone like Phelan, and the amount of fuel she’s putting in her car for training, it is as much a financial commitment as it is a time one.

To that end, she welcomed last month’s announcement to triple Government funding for female county players from later this year and how the €2.4m annual grant will correct the galling statistic of 93% of female county players receiving no travel recompense whatsoever over the past number of years.

“The hours you have to take off work for inter-county activity, that’s a big financial commitment. It is nice to see people starting to notice that and see that that needs to be changed.

“I know I’ll really benefit from the grant increase, but I’d do it regardless of whether we got the funding or not. It wouldn’t stop me playing, but I can see that while I am lucky enough to be in a financial position that I can do that and I have people around me who are willing to support that, it is not something that everyone could do.”

A brief word on Saturday’s League final. Phelan was part of the Cork team that subjected Dublin to three consecutive All-Ireland final defeats between 2014 and 2016. From hunted to hunters, the shoe is now firmly on the other foot as the Rebels seek an end to Dublin dominance. “I have been on both sides of the fence. There is a lot of pressure associated with both sides of it, different types of pressure, different types of doubts. I really feel we are getting closer to them.

“From the first game we played in the League this year to how we are now, we have adjusted things, fixed some things, and brought new aspects into our game. Hopefully that will come to fruition on Saturday.”

CORK: M O’Brien (capt.); S Kelly, R Phelan, E Meaney; E O’Shea, A Hutchings, M Duggan; M O’Callaghan, H Looney; E Spillane, B O’Sullivan, O Finn; S O’Leary, C O’Sullivan, L Coppinger.

DUBLIN: A Sheils; M Byrne, N Collins, H Leahy; L Caffrey, O Carey, L Magee; S McGrath, J Dunne; H Tyrrell, L Davey, S Killeen; S Aherne (capt.), N Hetherton, C O’Connor.