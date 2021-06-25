Iain Corbett and Limerick finally getting rewards for ‘second full-time job’

Their Division 3 semi-final mightn’t have gone the way they wanted but Limerick came away with plenty from Carrick-on-Shannon.

As it turns out, they put up a better fight of it against Derry than Offaly managed in the final and their shooting was efficient. And there was the crowd. It might only have been a smattering but to hear somebody other than themselves cheering a score was delightful.

“We were lucky enough to get 100 tickets for the game against Derry so we had a bit of family up there,” says co-captain Iain Corbett. “The big thing is you put so much on hold and spend so much time at training that the game itself is almost a return, a reward for your family being able to see you and what you’ve been putting into it. When you do well, you want to celebrate with your parents and your partner and your family can be there to pick you up.”

The commitment levels in Limerick football would be lost on most people but hurler of the year Gearóid Hegarty gave some insight into them having been part of the group in the mid-2000s.

“It was an eye-opener without doubt at the very start, getting on the panel and seeing the dedication, how you actually need to change your life and how you live your life to be on an inter-county panel whether that be playing with a Division 4 team hurling or football. It’s a way of life,” Hegarty said.

Corbett concurs: “Across the board, from the best team, Dublin, to any team, we’re all training the exact same amount almost. We’re in the gym two nights of the week and out on the field three nights. Obviously, some counties have more resources and bigger picks at under-age but by and large inter-county football is like a second full-time job.”

Corbett will point out the reward for his efforts came last year in the form of promotion to Division 3 but there was also the All-Star nomination, the first for the county since John Galvin 10 years previous.

“It was a very nice honour for myself, my family, my club Newcastle West. I wouldn’t really focus too much on personal accolades or anything like that. The nomination came from Limerick having a successful season and that’s my main focus. The objective is for this Limerick team to reach a higher level.”

Just as the plaudits have rightly been heading the direction of Colm Collins in recent times, Corbett’s Newcastle West clubmate Billy Lee is also deserving of praise for reviving his county’s fortunes.

“They’d be similar characters, I suppose, having been involved in a lot of under-age football prior to this,” says Corbett. “Billy was a selector with Liam Kearns and heavily involved in the academy when it got set up.

“Billy’s only agenda is getting the best out of Limerick football. Everyone in the group is what he focuses on, who we have. Previously, we might have been looking outside the group but Billy’s approach is whoever is in the circle is in the circle and make the very best of what we do have.”

Credit too must go to the players, though, who followed strength and conditioning coach Adrian O’Brien’s individual plans to a tee prior to the return of collective training.

“Adrian O’Brien was a very valuable resource to us during lockdown. Whatever we did need he was able to get it to us,” Corbett reports. “It probably got a bit frustrating that it kept being pushed out but the positive side was the lads had three or four months done coming back into training. We didn’t have time for any pre-season work so that was needed.”

Corbett knows a Division 3 semi-final one season after promotion to the third tier reads well but in a regular season they would have taken survival.

“It was a strange auld league. As a team that had been promoted, in a normal league with seven games we would have been happy to stay up. But with the three games it was promotion or relegation so we had to target the one-off game whatever it was going to be. We were conscious of the need to keep improving on last year, which was a positive year for us.”

Waterford may have to travel to Gaelic Grounds but Corbett senses their new manager will sniff an upset. “It’s definitely a banana skin. We have been in the position that Waterford have been in where you’re in Division 4 and you’re just targeting promotion and one Championship win.

“Shane Ronayne’s brother (Ricky) would have been in with us as a selector and he would have a good knowledge of Limerick football so I’m sure Shane will know a lot about us. He has a good CV so I’ve no doubt he will give them a good lift for Championship.”