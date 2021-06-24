Stephen Cluxton is back training with Dublin, says Ciarán Kilkenny

Cian O’Sullivan and Kevin McManamon were tipped to retire after last winter’s six-in-a-row success but stayed on. Neither featured in the league but remain influential figures, according to Kilkenny.
“Of course they are, fantastic footballers and the experience they bring to the group as well is huge. They are having a massive influence on the group.”
- Ballygowan and Energise Sport, part of Britvic Ireland, have renewed their partnership with Dublin GAA to remain as the official hydration partners of Dublin GAA in a new three-year deal. Ballygowan has relaunched the brand with the new ‘Bottled Wild’ campaign.