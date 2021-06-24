Stephen Cluxton is back training with Dublin, says Ciarán Kilkenny

Ciarán Kilkenny has eased fears over the involvement of captain Stephen Cluxton in Dublin’s bid for the seven in a row by stating that the veteran goalkeeper has returned to training.

Cluxton hasn’t featured for Dublin so far this year with Dessie Farrell and stand-in manager Mick Galvin rotating the role between Michael Shiel and Evan Comerford during their Allianz League campaign.

Speaking after Dublin’s Division 1 semi-final win over Donegal, Galvin explained that Cluxton had played with his club that evening but that “we’ll be expecting to have Stephen back as soon as we step back into Championship training”.

Former Mayo player David Brady added a fresh layer of intrigue yesterday when he claimed on Newstalk radio that Cluxton has effectively retired.

“Cluxton has done exactly what Stephen Cluxton was going to do,” said Brady, claiming the media-shy Parnells keeper left without fanfare. “To my mind, I don’t see him being any part of the Dublin panel this year because, for all intents and purposes, the word on the street is that he’s retired.”

Brady refused to divulge his source but said it’s ‘pure and utterly obvious’ that Cluxton has left despite also missing five of Dublin’s seven league games in 2020.

Asked if Cluxton is currently training with the Dublin panel, Kilkenny nodded: “Yeah, and look, there’s a lot of guys that are on the return to play list as well. And that’s the exciting piece, that these guys are coming back in and a lot of the other guys are really competitive at the moment in the group and put their hands up for places as well.

“So it’s great to have that strength in depth and that’s going to be highly important. We’re firmly focused on the game (v Wicklow or Wexford) but if you’re fortunate enough to get past that it’s going to be really important that every team has a strong panel.

“And having been away from playing games for so long, for four or five months, it puts everyone at risk of injury so you just have to be mindful of your recovery and keeping your body as fit and healthy as possible.”

Asked to clarify that Cluxton has definitely rejoined the group, Kilkenny said he has.

“Yeah, and there’s numerous lads that are on the return to play list. Yeah, he is (back).”

All-Star forward Dean Rock hasn’t featured for Dublin so far this season either, Cormac Costello instead starting all four of their league games and taking on the free-taking duties. Dublin play Wicklow or Wexford, who meet this weekend, on July 4 and Rock is battling an apparent back injury.

“Dean’s in great shape, he’s another lad that has been on the return to play list and he’s looking really good and we’re looking forward to getting him back in,” said Kilkenny. “I think he’s close to getting back now so looking forward to seeing him.”

What’s certain is that boss Farrell will be back for the Championship as his suspension arising from the Covid-19 regulations breach will be up just days beforehand.

“We’re really excited about Dessie coming back in,” said Kilkenny. “And he’ll be coming back in for the first Championship game. Everyone has massive grá and connection with Dessie. We’re looking forward to that and then just moving forward from there.”

Cian O’Sullivan and Kevin McManamon were tipped to retire after last winter’s six-in-a-row success but stayed on. Neither featured in the league but remain influential figures, according to Kilkenny.

“Of course they are, fantastic footballers and the experience they bring to the group as well is huge. They are having a massive influence on the group.”

- Ballygowan and Energise Sport, part of Britvic Ireland, have renewed their partnership with Dublin GAA to remain as the official hydration partners of Dublin GAA in a new three-year deal. Ballygowan has relaunched the brand with the new ‘Bottled Wild’ campaign.