Blow for Brian Lohan as Shane O'Donnell ruled out of Waterford clash

Star attacker Shane O'Donnell has been ruled out of Clare's Munster Championship opener with Waterford on Sunday.
The Éire Óg man missed his side's final Allianz League game with Kilkenny through injury and has not recovered in time to take his place in the Semple Stadium opener.
Clare supporters group, Club Clare, confirmed last night that the 2013 All-Ireland winner will not feature for Brian Lohan, adding that "other injury concerns will be assessed before the team is announced later this week".
Waterford have their own injury concerns over Conor Prunty and Jamie Barron, but Austin Gleeson and Shane Fives (quad) will be available for selection this weekend.