Blow for Brian Lohan as Shane O'Donnell ruled out of Waterford clash

Blow for Brian Lohan as Shane O'Donnell ruled out of Waterford clash

23 May 2021; Shane O'Donnell of Clare during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B Round 3 match between Laois and Clare at MW Hire O'Moore Park in Portlaoise, Laois. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Wed, 23 Jun, 2021 - 09:34

Star attacker Shane O'Donnell has been ruled out of Clare's Munster Championship opener with Waterford on Sunday.

The Éire Óg man missed his side's final Allianz League game with Kilkenny through injury and has not recovered in time to take his place in the Semple Stadium opener.

Clare supporters group, Club Clare, confirmed last night that the 2013 All-Ireland winner will not feature for Brian Lohan, adding that "other injury concerns will be assessed before the team is announced later this week".

Waterford have their own injury concerns over Conor Prunty and Jamie Barron, but Austin Gleeson and Shane Fives (quad) will be available for selection this weekend.

Read More

Waterford duo in race to be fit for Clare clash on Sunday

More in this section

Waterford v Cork - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A Round 1 Waterford duo in race to be fit for Clare clash on Sunday
Conor Jordan dejected after the game 13/6/2021 Conor Jordan will enjoy facing native Kerry with Clare, says Ger O’Keeffe
Cork v Galway - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A Round 5 Leinster U20 hurling final preview: Galway to make long wait count
#clare gaa
Tipperary v Clare - Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final

Clare star Jamie Malone expected to miss Kerry quarter-final with injury

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices