Leinster U20 hurling final preview: Galway to make long wait count

2020 Bord Gáis Energy U20 Leinster hurling final.

Dublin v Galway, Bord na Mona O’Connor Park, 7.20pm (D. Hughes, Carlow). Live TG4.

A year older, a year wiser, these two finally face off 188 days after their semi-final wins last December.

Since then, the likes of defenders TJ Brennan and Andrew Dunphy have made their senior debuts for Galway and Dublin, respectively.

The conditioning of both teams should show changes from when Dublin were nine-point winners over Wexford and Galway were five points better off than Kilkenny.

Seeing off a Kilkenny team featuring Eoin Cody and Darragh Corcoran, who look set to start for Brian Cody, was no small feat for Galway. They powered on as Donal O’Shea, son of Tipperary coach Eamon, pointed 12 times, 11 from frees.

Several of these players would have squared off in an All-Ireland minor semi-final three years ago when Galway went on to win the title.

That being said, if this turns out to be a shootout, Dublin will fancy themselves given the scoring forwards in their ranks. In Cuala’s Liam Murphy, they have as just a strong a freetaker as O’Shea and then there is the long-range deadball threat from goalkeeper Eddie Gibbons.

Having featured strongly from the bench before Christmas, Kevin Desmond would have been in contention to start the final had it been played last year but presents an option either in from the start or coming off the bench.

That being said, Brennan and the likes of Diarmuid Kilcommins run a tight ship. Cork will be the keenest of viewers as they await the winners in next month’s final. It looks more likely to be Galway but there is no form to provide a guide.

Verdict: Galway.