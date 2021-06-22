Donegal's Michael Murphy 'ready to go' for Down game

Donegal captain Michael Murphy is in line to play against Down in this Sunday’s Ulster SFC preliminary round.
Manager Declan Bonner is hopeful the three-time All-Star will be able to lead the team in Newry as the county begins their campaign to reach a 10th final in 11 years.
The Glenswilly man came off with a hamstring complaint in last month’s Division 1 North draw with Monaghan in Ballybofey.
“Michael has been back over the last week so we’re hopeful that he’s going to be okay and ready to go. A couple more training sessions to go through and we’ll keep an eye on that. We’ll make our decision after those two sessions but at the moment he’s good to go.