Donegal's Michael Murphy 'ready to go' for Down game

The Glenswilly man came off with a hamstring complaint in last month’s Division 1 North draw with Monaghan in Ballybofey.
Donegal's Michael Murphy 'ready to go' for Down game

Donegal’s Michael Murphy 

Tue, 22 Jun, 2021 - 13:48
John Fogarty

Donegal captain Michael Murphy is in line to play against Down in this Sunday’s Ulster SFC preliminary round.

Manager Declan Bonner is hopeful the three-time All-Star will be able to lead the team in Newry as the county begins their campaign to reach a 10th final in 11 years.

The Glenswilly man came off with a hamstring complaint in last month’s Division 1 North draw with Monaghan in Ballybofey.

“Michael has been back over the last week so we’re hopeful that he’s going to be okay and ready to go. A couple more training sessions to go through and we’ll keep an eye on that. We’ll make our decision after those two sessions but at the moment he’s good to go.

More in this section

Kildare v Meath - Allianz Football League Division 2 Semi-Final Kildare-Meath spitting probe unlikely to propose penalty
Tyrone v Donegal - EirGrid Ulster GAA Football U20 Championship Final Tyrone plan for early Darragh Canavan return
Armagh v Donegal - Allianz Football League Division 1 North Round 3 Kieran Donaghy: ‘Huge learning curve’ seeing how Armagh develop winning mentality
Kiladangan v Loughmore Castleiney - Tipperary County Senior Hurling Championship Final

Repeat of thrilling 2020 final as draw made for Tipperary SHC

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices