Peter Keane launches strong case for Kerry's defence

Kerry football manager Peter Keane has rejected criticism of his team’s defence.

He also disputed the suggestion that there is a lack of communication within the Kerry defence and that players are minding their own patch as opposed to covering for one another.

In last week’s BBC ‘The GAA Social’ podcast, five-time All-Ireland Kerry winner Colm Cooper said “everybody in Kerry acknowledges that defensively, that’s where our flaws are”.

“From 8-15, we are as good as anyone, and it’s probably unfair on the individuals, but as a team, they conceded a couple of goals above in Thurles in the league against Dublin, that’s still the flaw.”

Former Kerry defenders Barry O’Shea and Stephen Stack recently told this newspaper there is a lack of communication and a lack of trust among Kerry defenders and how this is contributing to a lack of cover being provided.

When these observations were put to Keane, he launched a robust defence of his rearguard unit.

“We played Galway and conceded eleven scores. We played Dublin and we conceded thirteen scores, albeit four of them were goals which is what you don’t want to be conceding, but in the second-half against Dublin we conceded 1-3.

“We played Roscommon and we conceded 1-12; 13 scores, and from the 48th minute on against them we conceded one score which was a goal.

“Last weekend against Tyrone was probably the highest at 1-14, which is fifteen scores, so I would think the communication is quite good there. They seem to be [communicating] from what I’m hearing on the field anyway. They are doing a lot of talking, and talking to each other. Obviously, you’d love to concede nothing at all, but I’m not sure that happens too often.”

When asked for his thoughts on the assessment that Kerry’s flaws are in defence, the manager replied: “I wouldn’t agree with you on that.”

The county’s unbeaten run in this season’s truncated Allianz League, which culminated in a 6-15 to 1-14 Division 1 semi-final annihilation of Tyrone, has heightened Sam Maguire expectations surrounding Keane’s side and a potential All-Ireland final showdown with Dublin.

Not surprisingly, the Kerry manager wouldn’t entertain such chatter.

“If you take last year, we won a League and you would have had all of this conversation going on in late October. Fellas were jumping ahead of themselves, maybe yourselves (the media) included, saying [Dublin v Kerry] is coming, this is going to be wonderful, this is going to be great, and we can’t wait for a final. And then we are out on our ear, so that’s why I am relaying back to six months ago.

“Of course you have expectation here in Kerry, always, but you don’t have to look too far outside your door to say, hold on a second, let’s take this game-by-game because there’s no point worrying about something that is so far down the road.”

Touching briefly on last November’s Munster semi-final defeat to Cork, Keane said he didn’t go along with the criticism that Kerry set-up “over-defensively” for the game.

The Kingdom are back in knockout championship action this Saturday at home to Clare, with the manager expressing disappointment at the lack of a backdoor for a second successive year.

“Last year, football didn’t have a backdoor, whereas the hurlers did. And this year, the hurlers do again and the footballers don’t. I would have felt there should have been a flip there and give the footballers the opportunity to have a backdoor.”

In preparing for Saturday’s Munster quarter-final, Keane was more than content to have last weekend free, as opposed to being in Croke Park battling with Dublin for League honours.

The main positive arising out of their League campaign, he added, was that no injuries were picked up along the road.

“If you were to squeeze a League final in we’d have ended up playing five games over six weeks and a Championship game the following weekend.

The GAA, in fairness to them, committed from the outset that every team would have a 13-day lead-in to the Championship, so that’s what it was.

“I said to the lads last week I didn’t see it as a big ordeal [that there was no League final]. I wouldn’t be overly hung up on finals for a National League anyway. There wasn’t time, so what do you do?”