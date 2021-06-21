As a distraction, the GAA Championship is in a league of its own

The championship is almost here. As a distraction, it could hardly be bettered.

Breandán Ó hEithir sometimes pondered the debt the country owed Michael Cusack for providing food for conversation from May to September. He was right: slightly curtailed it may be for obvious reasons this year, but everyone has a view on the championship. Everyone has a position.

For Paul Murphy, for instance, it’s the first inter-county championship in a decade that he won’t be wearing a Kilkenny jersey. It means seeing 2021 through a different lens.

“I’m looking forward to it, I’m hurling away with the club but I’ve had people ask if I’ll miss playing with Kilkenny.

“I don’t doubt I’ll be thinking, ‘God, I’d love to be out there’ when it starts, but at the same time, looking at the league this year has confirmed everything I thought about retirement. But I’m looking forward to the championship.”

Talk about contenders and favourites takes a back seat to the burning question ahead of this weekend: when can people go to games?

“I’d love to get to one,” says Murphy.

“There are families who’d love to get there, in fairness, and I wouldn’t begrudge them — but it all depends on what access we can get as spectators, doesn’t it?”

In Limerick Colum Breen, chairman of Dromin-Athlacca GAA club, echoes Murphy.

In 2018, Breen spoke from the heart about being in Croke Park to see clubmate David Reidy play championship for Limerick (“You’d love to turn to a fella next to you if you didn’t know him and say, ‘he’s one of our own there’”).

Dromin-Athlacca is still benefiting from having a clubman on the county team, says Breen, whose anticipation of the championship is also tempered by a realisation of the realities.

“We had over 60 under-sixes fall in when we opened up the gates of the club, which is unheard of. Getting tickets for games for them — and their parents — to go and see David play for Limerick would be a headache. A good headache, though.

“We’re all waiting for the word about crowds and how many will be left in. I think we’re living in hope to an extent, there’s talk of a few thousand tickets being made available for championship games - the exact number keeps changing.”

Spoken like a man well used to dealing with the clamour for tickets.

“You’d have to feel sorry for the county board in those circumstances, giving out the tickets,” says Breen.

“Who do they give them to? A club like Patrickswell has three or four on the Limerick panel, and they’d be looking for hundreds of tickets. We’ve one on the panel and the whole club wants to go — the under-sixes, their parents, everyone.

“The County Board might be better to give the tickets to the players on the panel altogether, to share them out as they see fit.”

What kind of games will they see? Murphy points out that this year’s National League may have prepared people for a more traditional championship than they saw in 2020: “It’s amazing what we associate with the championship: last year it was played in November, and it was great that it was played at all, but this year the league has seemed more like the championship at times because it’s been played in the summer.

“How often do you hear people even describe a championship game in those terms — the hot day in Thurles or Clones or wherever, the sun splitting the stones?

“We have that to look forward to, because this year will have more of that championship feel to it. Of course, what would make it altogether would be big crowds, but that’s another matter at the moment.”

Breen agrees: “The fact that the championship was played in those conditions last year — wind, rain — had to have an impact on the standard of hurling, but at least it was played.

“Compare that to the games we’ve already seen, with the ball hopping along the hard ground, and what we’re likely to see in the championship when the ground gets even harder.”

If there was one game he could slip in to see? Or is that a silly question?

“Cork and Limerick always have a good battle.

“Beyond the novelty of just being at a match you’d have a good game as well. And it’s in Semple Stadium. If you were able to meet up with lads for the chat before it, the atmosphere, that’d be the one to get to, if you could get to any of them.”

A few miles out the road from Semple Stadium itself they’re also waiting for the championship.

Tom Egan, owner of the Horse and Jockey Hotel, can recall when its days as a vital staging post on pre-motorway trips to Croke Park.

“That was a time when supporters might go to Dublin for an All-Ireland on a Friday, and no matter where they were coming from they’d stop here on the way up.

“And on the way back. If Cork won, for instance, it might be the following Friday and supporters would still be straggling home, and a lot of them would break the journey here on the way. ‘The Banks’ would be heard in the bar every day that week as they landed in.”

Horse racing and the GAA usually provide a “huge part” of the hotel’s trade. Its appeal is wider than those pursuits, says Egan (“If people are going to a tennis match in Monaghan, they’d stop here”) but there’s a certain dynamic to the big GAA day in Horse and Jockey, and to its equivalent in other venues around the country.

“You have people heading to games and on the way back, they’ll drop in to have a meal or a drink to chat about the game they just saw. Our head barman, Liam Connolly, would be very clued in on all that.

“People would recognise the scene, they’re in the bar or the hotel having a chat amongst themselves and a former player drops in, say, and people recognise him and say hello.

“Now the player might pretend otherwise but you can be sure he gets a little lift from that, or from a father getting a child to stand in for a picture with him. That’s all part of it too. We’d love to have that back, and hopefully we will with the championship beginning again.”

The action isn’t all front of house, either. Egan points out that the hotel is close enough to Thurles for teams playing there to use it as a base but it’s also remote enough to keep players away from pre-game hype.

“A lot of teams use us as a base, either pre- or post-match to plan or to recover.

“And to eat. The nutritionists have changed that a lot in recent years, from steak and chips to pasta and chicken, and on now to pancakes with strawberries and so on. That’s changing all the time.

“With the supporters gradually coming back to games... we’re hopeful. It looks like the vaccines and testing are sending the graph the right way, so we might have crowds back soon at the matches.”

As happens with GAA people everywhere, there are other, pressing considerations for all involved. Tom Egan wonders if attendances would be boosted by a slightly later championship. Paul Murphy has more hurling league fixtures with Danesfort to consider. Colum Breen must accommodate those underage teams in Dromin-Athlacca.

All valid concerns. But the championship is nearly here as well. A distraction in a league of its own.