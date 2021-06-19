'A different type of pressure': Mallow and Éire Óg coming in cold to white heat of Championship

Strange to be previewing a game that was supposed to take place on the second weekend of October last year and features two teams who have played three competitive games between them in the intervening eight-month period.
Seeing as we have very little to go on, let’s set out what we do know.
Éire Óg won both their Division 1 League games — against Nemo Rangers and Kiskeam — following the resumption of games activity on Monday week last, whereas Mallow lost to O’Donovan Rossa in Division 2.
Éire Óg will be without Ciarán Sheehan as a result of the knee injury he sustained while on inter-county duty against Clare on May 30.
His old Cork teammate James Loughrey announced his inter-county retirement in April and so has been training exclusively with Mallow since May 10.
What benefit this has been to Mallow remains to be seen.
Key players for Keith Moynihan’s side include Cork half-back Mattie Taylor, top-scorer Cian O’Riordan, Ryan Harkin, and Kieran O’Sullivan. For Éire Óg, the influential players are John Mullins, Ronan O’Toole, Daniel Goulding, and Cork’s Colm O’Callaghan. It is next to impossible to pick a winner when we know so little about where either side are at and who has bounced back quicker after the eight-month pause on collective training.
Yes, Éire Óg’s league results are impressive, but the counter side to that is the loss of Sheehan and to what extent they will feel his absence when the finish line comes into sight and cool heads are called for.
Éire Óg.