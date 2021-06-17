'Deeply missed by all': Kevin McTernan's name lives on with new county trophy named in his honour

Cork County Board chairman Marc Sheehan accepted the Kevin McTernan Cup Thursday night from the McTernan family at St Finbarr’s Hurling and Football club. The cup will be presented to the winners of the Cork Senior A Football championship, the 2020 final of which will be played Saturday between Éire Óg and Mallow (Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7pm, live streamed on IrishExaminer.com).

The McTernan family made the presentation of the cup in memory of Kevin, who passed away in 2017. A lifelong St Finbarr’s clubman, he was a key member of the Blues intermediate side that brought the club back to the senior ranks in 2008.