'Deeply missed by all': Kevin McTernan's name lives on with new county trophy named in his honour

The cup will be presented to the winners of the Cork Senior A Football championship, the 2020 final of which will be played Saturday between Éire Óg and Mallow (Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7pm, live streamed on IrishExaminer.com).
Harry, Sophie, and Donna McTernan at St Finbarr’s GAA Club, Togher, yesterday, for the presentation of the McTernan Cup to Cork County Board for the winners of the Cork Senior ‘A’ Football Championship, in memory of the late Kevin McTernan. Picture: Jim Coughlan

Thu, 17 Jun, 2021 - 21:50
Michael Moynihan

Cork County Board chairman Marc Sheehan accepted the Kevin McTernan Cup Thursday night from the McTernan family at St Finbarr’s Hurling and Football club. The cup will be presented to the winners of the Cork Senior A Football championship, the 2020 final of which will be played Saturday between Éire Óg and Mallow (Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7pm, live streamed on IrishExaminer.com).

The McTernan family made the presentation of the cup in memory of Kevin, who passed away in 2017. A lifelong St Finbarr’s clubman, he was a key member of the Blues intermediate side that brought the club back to the senior ranks in 2008.

“It’s great that the county board is to award this cup to the winners of such a prestigious competition,” said St Finbarr’s club president John Cremin.

“Kevin was an outstanding clubman and is deeply missed still by all. He was a great competitor but he also exemplified all the values we would hold dear in the club.

“When he passed away it was a measure of the respect he was held in that there were so many members of other clubs as well as members of the Barrs at his funeral. That in itself showed what a special person he was, that they came and paid their respects to him.”

- Mallow vs Éire Óg will be live-streamed by the Irish Examiner. The game can be watched via this link on Saturday.

Patrick Horgan 17/6/2021

Hurling becoming a freetaking contest? 'We don't seem to get that many,' says Patrick Horgan

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
