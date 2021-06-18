What a thing to do: Patrick Horgan unhappy it’s all yellow

Patrick Horgan has urged the GAA to get rid of the new yellow sliotars and bring back the traditional white balls, raising a number of concerns.

The four-time Cork All-Star, widely regarded as one of the game’s sweetest strikers, claims that the new balls lack consistency, sound “bad” when struck, and are generally “not a good ball”.

Horgan also maintained that if it had come down to a vote among players, there’d have been no change at all.

His words chime with Cork manager Kieran Kingston’s Red FM interview last weekend when he similarly claimed that “if you talk to the players, the yellow sliotar is not as consistent in its striking or flight”.

Kingston said that he is “not sure why we are still going with the yellow sliotar” and Horgan concurred, saying he would ‘100%’ support a return to the traditional white ball.

Free-taker Horgan raised the issue when asked during a discussion about the number of long-range points that teams are scoring if he personally is hitting the ball further now than 10 years ago.

“Not at all, no, I would say it actually has decreased, especially with the yellow ball,” said Horgan at the launch of Centra’s Community Matters campaign. “It’s not that it doesn’t travel, it just doesn’t travel really consistent. I’m not sure how they’re made or anything like that but they’re not made the same as the white one anyway, that’s for sure.”

Asked if he’s, in fact, hitting the ball shorter with the yellow balls, Horgan said: “Ah it’s near enough to the same but I don’t feel the yellow ball, it just doesn’t come off the hurley that sweetly. I don’t know, there’s a bad sound off them or whatever but they’re definitely not the same and the white one was a far better ball.”

The GAA has worked for several years on developing a new standardised, microchipped sliotar, making it yellow in colour to aid visibility.

The pandemic halted their plans to introduce the microchipped balls last year but they pressed ahead with the colour change, frustrating Horgan who would like to return to the white balls.

“One hundred percent, yeah, without a doubt,” he nodded. “I think even for players, I think the white ball is easier to see. I’m not sure were there any players asked about what they thought of the change but I actually find it harder to see the yellow ball than the white one. I watched a hurling game last week and I found it hard to see the yellow on telly.”

The lack of consultation regarding the change annoyed Horgan.

“We just arrived down at training one night and there were yellow balls there and that was it since then.

There’s been no real talk about it, it was just that when you compare the two, the performance of both balls isn’t the same.

“I just think panels in general, maybe have a vote on it or something but I just think I’d like to see every player having a say on whether the white ball or the yellow ball is used.

“I think if players were asked if it was to go to a vote, I don’t think we’d be using a yellow ball. They’re not a good ball. It’s just something about playing with a white one, I don’t know, there was nothing wrong with it for over 100 years.”

Horgan, one of 34 players used by Cork across five Division 1A league games, finished with 3-42 to his credit.

He said there were “more positives than negatives” to a campaign that yielded two wins, two losses, and a draw with Tipperary, and was impressed by how quickly teams got up to speed with limited preparation time.

So much so that he reckons it makes little sense to return to the November and December pre-season training schedules.

“The quality of hurling two or three weeks after coming back I thought was really high and I think playing games weekly is what’s after getting our level of hurling back to where it is now,” he said.

“I think every team got much, much better throughout the league. I just don’t know why there’d be training in November and December if that’s the level we can get to in three weeks.”

Horgan believes that at 33, he is personally in the shape of his career, attributing that to isolating the “movements and qualities that I need to perform on the field” and working heavily on those.

On his ongoing quest for an All-Ireland medal, the 2013 finalist said: “It’s obviously the main goal but if that’s what makes you happy or sad at the end of it all, it’s a pretty bleak career, unless you’re the Kilkenny team that won five or six or eight or nine.”

