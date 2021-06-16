Sydney's GWS Giants look to re-sign Staunton and Stack for 2022

SYDNEY'S GWS Giants have announced the re-signing of ladies football legends Bríd Stack and Cora Staunton to their AFLW ranks for the 2022 season.

Stack, who awaits her AFLW debut after being ruled out with a serious neck injury picked up in pre-season, has fully recovered since and has returned back to Cork.

The Irish Examiner columnist wrote back in February that she was 'extremely lucky not to be paraplegic after the injury’ and at that time did not know if she 'will be in a position to pursue this dream next year.’

But with the confirmation of their return today, Stack will have a second opportunity to show her skills to the Australian audience - if she chooses to take up the option. It is understood that the Rockchapel woman has yet to confirm her return to Oz.

Staunton, who will turn 40 in December, has been a goal-kicking machine for the Giants scoring ten goals during the 2021 campaign, will return for a fifth consecutive season to the Sydney-based club.

Donegal's Yvonne Bonner will remain on the inactive list for the 2021/22 season with the Irishwoman set to give birth to her first child in the coming months. With the upcoming season starting early, Bonner will now set her sights on the 2022/23 season to continue her AFLW career.

The 2022 AFLW season is scheduled to start earlier next season, in December, but has yet to be confirmed by the AFL Commission.

Elsewhere, both Aisling Sheridan and Sarah Rowe have signed new two-year deals with Collingwood and will remain at the Melbourne club until the end of the 2023 season.

Sheridan signed a new contract back in May, agreeing a two-year deal with the Pies. Rowe, who was entering the second year of a two year deal, recently re-negotiated her contract and signed the new agreement in the past week.