Cillian O'Connor to undergo 'procedure' on Achilles tendon injury

Fears growing in Mayo over their talisman's availability for the Championship 
Cillian O'Connor leaves the pitch with an injury during the Allianz Football League Division 2 semi-final match between Clare and Mayo at Cusack Park in Ennis

Wed, 16 Jun, 2021 - 12:06
Colm O’Connor

Mayo GAA chiefs have confirmed that Cillian O'Connor will undergo a medical procedure this week on an Achilles tendon injury he sustained in Sunday's Allianz League win over Clare.

No timeline for a return to action has been issued leading to fears over his availability for the Championship.

Mayo open their Connacht SFC campaign on Saturday week away to Sligo in Markievicz Park.

A Mayo statement this morning revealed the news.

"Following last Sunday's NFL game versus Clare GAA all injured players received further assessment with the Mayo medical team. Cillian O’Connor sustained an Achilles Tendon injury that will require a procedure this week. We wish him well and look forward to seeing him on the playing field again as soon as possible."

O'Connor sustained the injury, just before half-time in the win against Clare which secured Mayo's promotion to Division One of the League. 

Prior to his departures, he had bagged 1-4, scoring from a penalty (a goal), a free, an advanced mark and play (two points). A quadrumvirate of quality to complement the occasion. Despite playing less than half the game, he was still Mayo’s highest scorer by full-time.

The victory proved a costly one as O'Connor's brother Diarmuid was also injury in the win at Cusack Park.

