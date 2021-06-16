Pat Spillane: Contenders for this year’s All-Ireland? It’s a short list — Kerry and Dublin

Pat Spillane says it’s high time the Kerry team delivered on their underage promise, and dethrone Dublin as All-Ireland champions.

As David Clifford and Seán O’Shea face into their fourth senior championship, the Kerry giant argues enough patience has been afforded to the current group.

“You’ve got to say in Kerry for years now we have been spouting the mantra that we have a talented bunch of young footballers, and we have, and we have a conveyor belt of young footballer talent coming through,” he said.

“But at some stage you are going to have to say: ‘Hold on a minute now, lads, at what stage do you young talents need to deliver?’. These lads need to start delivering. These lads are now in their mid to late 20s. These lads are in the prime of their careers.”

Spillane likens Peter Keane’s tactics in last November’s Munster semi-final defeat against Cork to Pep Guardiola’s in Manchester City’s recent loss in the Champions League final.

He believes Keane over-analysed Cork and did not set up his team to their strengths in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Guardiola has been accused of similar after reshuffling his team to face Chelsea.

“I really thought Kerry could have won the All-Ireland last year, genuinely, and it still hurts me to this day, that Cork match. You know what it reminds me of? What Peter Keane did last year was what Guardiola did for the Champions League final. The fact that he overanalysed and over-examined the opposition and came up with a gameplan that wasn’t good enough to beat Cork and win an All-Ireland.

Kerry have the players, the forwards, and if Kerry can play with confidence, they can win it. I really do believe that.

“I think it was the first time I wrote an article where I said Kerry will not be beaten. It was the first time I put all my eggs in one basket. I was firmly convinced Kerry would win in Cork. Cork deserved to win, but if Kerry played the match every single day from that day ’til now, Kerry would hammer them every single day. But on the day that counted, Cork caught them on the hop.”

Spillane was shocked to learn of the late change to the Kerry team to face Cork.

“I was worried but the night before [the Cork game] when I heard Stephen O’Brien, the All Star nominee wing-forward the year before, was going to be dropped and replaced by wing-back Brian Ó Beaglaoich. I said: ‘Oh jeez, we’re in trouble.’ That’s exactly what happened.

“We went in with a gameplan that was wrong, that played into Cork’s hands. I tell you this, are Kerry people hurting? Yes. The players must be hurting because at the end of the day you can blame the management for conservative, safety-first approach — but players lose games.”

As Paddy Kelly expresses alarm about Cork’s defence going into a Munster campaign which will likely finish in Killarney, Spillane agrees they have issues.

“I’ve watched Cork. That game against Westmeath last week? Brilliant. But you concede 25 points. Westmeath should have scored three goals. It was a cracking game.

“Defensively, Cork are struggling because that good young full-back is injured, Sean Powter looks a doubt. Honestly, if I was a gambler, which I’m not, I would put my shirt on Kerry.”

After another strong league campaign, Spillane accepts supporters could be guilty of overhyping Kerry going into the championship again.

The “front-foot football” played in the hammerings they administered to Galway and Tyrone pleased him, but he was most impressed by how Kerry finished against Dublin to earn a draw in Thurles last month.

“In the first half, they stood off the Dubs, they played cautiously, they played conservatively, they sat back, and the Dubs devoured. In the second half, particularly the last half an hour, they went at the Dubs. The Dubs scored three points from play in the second half. They harried the Dubs, they tackled the Dubs.

“In those last 25 minutes, it was the first time that I thought there was vulnerability in the Dubs. I’m not saying they’re going to, but they have a really good chance.

Bottom line — I was trying to make a list of contenders for this year’s All-Ireland. It’s a short list — there’s two, Kerry and Dublin.

"You can put at a distant third Mayo, you can put at a distant fourth Donegal and then Galway, Armagh, and Monaghan as a joint fifth.”

The blend of athleticism and talent in the Kerry team gives Spillane grounds for optimism. “Kerry are very fit. I’d say they were the fittest team in Division 1. That could eschew things, but given it’s such a short campaign, I think that will stand to them. [Kerry strength and conditioning coach] Jason McGahan always said we would see things happen in the third year of the strength and conditioning programme.”