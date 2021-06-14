Cork GAA releases fixtures master plan for 2021

CORK GAA has released a proposed master fixture list for the rest of the year as it bids to work a competition schedule through the labyrinthine complications of inter-county, a multi-layered club structure and half a dozen county finals left over from 2020.

The first of those postponed 2020 finals take place this Saturday as Mallow face Eire Óg in the Senior AFC final, the victor promoted to the Premier tier for the 2021 campaign.

Cork GAA has tentatively set aside the August bank holiday weekend for a further four 2020 county finals with the blue riband Premier SFC final between Nemo Rangers and Castlehaven a week later on August 6-8th.

On the Bank Holiday weekend (July 30-Aug 2), it is proposed to play the Premier IFC final between Dughallow rivals Knocknagree and Kanturk, the Intermediate AFC final between Mitchelstown and Rockchapel, the Intermediate Hurling Championship decider featuring Muskerry duo Aghabullogue and Eire Óg and the Lower IHC decider, a tasty local derby between Russell Rovers and Castlemartyr. All four are slated for Páirc Uí Chaoimh, but Cork GAA advises that these remain the earliest provisional dates.

The divisional/colleges section of the 2021 Football Championship begins on Wednesday, July 21st.

The 2021 Championships kicks off in earnest with a football weekend on August 20-22nd, the same weekend as the All-Ireland SHC final. The club hurling championships will start a week later.

The finals are slated provisionally for the first two weeks of November.

So much of the late summer schedule will be dictated by Cork’s involvement or not in the final stages of the Football and/or Hurling Championships.

Four Junior A Football Championship quarter-finals will be played this weekend with the final scheduled for the weekend of July 3-4, the weekend Cork and Limerick meet in the Munster SHC.

Cork’s Under 20 hurlers are preparing for a July 10-11th 2020 All-Ireland final against Dublin or Galway with the county’s U20 footballers out a few days later on Thursday, July 15, in a 2021 Championship semi-final with Kerry at Pairc Ui Chaoimh (7.30). The provincial final in the grade is Thursday, July 22 (7.30).

The Munster U20 hurling final is on Wednesday, July 28th.