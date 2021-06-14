Canning hopeful of a return to fitness for Championship

Joe Canning expects to be fit for Galway’s Leinster SHC semi-final against Antrim or Dublin on July 3 despite suffering a thumb injury.

An old ligament problem that flared up last week, Canning is wearing a protective splint and is also recovering from bruised ribs sustained in the Division 1, Group A win over Waterford last Sunday week.

“I got a scan the other day and there is an old fracture and I didn’t realise I had a fracture in it from before,” he said of his right thumb at All-Ireland SHC associate sponsors Bord Gáis Energy's launch of GAAGAABox. “It’s weak at the ligaments so it’s only to rest it up for two weeks and then back at it again.

“I have bruised ribs as well from early on in the game. That’s actually worse than my thumb so it’s been pretty hard to sleep with bruised ribs the last few days and stuff like that. So I am pretty bruised over the last match.”

Speaking last year, Canning said he would never be 100% right again after a series of injuries but the 32-year-old is otherwise in good shape. “I am feeling fine. I suppose I haven’t really played too much in the last probably year or two years when you actually look back on it.

“Like, only last year, what did we play in the league, four games or whatever it was. The year before that, 2019, didn’t really play a whole pile, 20 minutes Championship. So yeah, the last few years, not really a whole pile so I am not too bad actually at the moment.

“You’d love to play as many matches as you can, and especially the weekend just gone - you’d have loved to get another match in before Championship in three weeks’ time.”