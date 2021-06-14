Cork footballers in 'great shape' ahead of Championship, Ronan McCarthy insists

Twice during his post-match interview did Ronan McCarthy state that Cork will be in “great shape” going into Championship.

The Cork football manager made the declaration after listing the many panellists in the sickbay but who will return in time for their July 10 Munster semi-final.

Those on the short-term injury list include Daniel O’Mahony, Sean Powter, Kevin Crowley, and Liam O’Donovan. It was in the context of successfully making do without these absentees during Saturday’s relegation play-off win, allied to in-game injuries to Cathail O’Mahony, Ruairi Deane, and John O’Rourke, that led McCarthy to point to Cork’s “real” strength-in-depth and how a fully fit panel will leave them in “great shape” ahead of next month’s championship opener.

“Our bench did really well, they made a good impact, and we also reaped the rewards of the last couple of years in developing players and putting them in at the right time. Today, you had Daniel Dineen starting his first National League game and he did particularly well. He looked a real forward for us.

“When you put in a guy like that and then you have Brian Hurley and Mark Collins to bring in, Colm O’Callaghan came in too and he has Munster championship experience, what it means is you have real strength in depth.

“We also have a lot of guys to come back so, overall, I think we’ll be in great shape going into the Championship,” said McCarthy.

One player who is now locked in a race to be right for Championship is corner-forward Cathail O’Mahony. The Mitchelstown man, who kicked three points from play inside the opening six minutes, pulled up with a hamstring injury late in the first-half.

“Doesn’t look too good,” replied McCarthy when asked about the injury. “He was quite sore for 10 minutes immediately after it. We’ll get a scan on it and go from there.”

The Cork manager added that Ruairi Deane’s shoulder injury “is nothing that can’t be sorted” and John O’Rourke’s tendinopathy “is not a big issue”.

“We’ve done well because we have really been stretched panel-wise and we have come through. We actually had a panel of 25 today because we didn’t have a player left to make it 26. We didn’t make any excuses, we just got on with it, it was next man up, and we got there.”