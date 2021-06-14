Cork footballers in 'great shape' ahead of Championship, Ronan McCarthy insists

The Cork manager added that Ruairi Deane’s shoulder injury “is nothing that can’t be sorted” and John O’Rourke’s tendinopathy “is not a big issue”.
Cork footballers in 'great shape' ahead of Championship, Ronan McCarthy insists

Cork manager Ronan McCarthy

Mon, 14 Jun, 2021 - 06:00
Eoghan Cormican

Twice during his post-match interview did Ronan McCarthy state that Cork will be in “great shape” going into Championship.

The Cork football manager made the declaration after listing the many panellists in the sickbay but who will return in time for their July 10 Munster semi-final.

Those on the short-term injury list include Daniel O’Mahony, Sean Powter, Kevin Crowley, and Liam O’Donovan. It was in the context of successfully making do without these absentees during Saturday’s relegation play-off win, allied to in-game injuries to Cathail O’Mahony, Ruairi Deane, and John O’Rourke, that led McCarthy to point to Cork’s “real” strength-in-depth and how a fully fit panel will leave them in “great shape” ahead of next month’s championship opener.

“Our bench did really well, they made a good impact, and we also reaped the rewards of the last couple of years in developing players and putting them in at the right time. Today, you had Daniel Dineen starting his first National League game and he did particularly well. He looked a real forward for us.

“When you put in a guy like that and then you have Brian Hurley and Mark Collins to bring in, Colm O’Callaghan came in too and he has Munster championship experience, what it means is you have real strength in depth.

“We also have a lot of guys to come back so, overall, I think we’ll be in great shape going into the Championship,” said McCarthy.

One player who is now locked in a race to be right for Championship is corner-forward Cathail O’Mahony. The Mitchelstown man, who kicked three points from play inside the opening six minutes, pulled up with a hamstring injury late in the first-half.

“Doesn’t look too good,” replied McCarthy when asked about the injury. “He was quite sore for 10 minutes immediately after it. We’ll get a scan on it and go from there.”

The Cork manager added that Ruairi Deane’s shoulder injury “is nothing that can’t be sorted” and John O’Rourke’s tendinopathy “is not a big issue”.

“We’ve done well because we have really been stretched panel-wise and we have come through. We actually had a panel of 25 today because we didn’t have a player left to make it 26. We didn’t make any excuses, we just got on with it, it was next man up, and we got there.”

More in this section

Cork v Tipperary - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Carlow too strong for depleted Kerry hurlers
Wexford v Galway - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 quarter-final Wexford ease to shield final win over Sligo
Monaghan v Galway - Allianz Football League Division 1 Relegation Play-Off McCarron the hero as Monaghan retain Division One status
#cork gaa#gaelic football
Meabh Cahalane and Laura Treacy tackle Aoife Donohue 13/6/2021

Aoife Donohue stars as Galway edge past Cork in titanic battle

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices