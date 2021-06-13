Allianz Leagues 2021: Winners and losers 

Allianz Leagues 2021: Winners and losers 

Louth’s Liam Jackson and Eoghan Callaghan celebrate after promotion to Division Three following their weekend win.

Sun, 13 Jun, 2021 - 17:43
John Fogarty

Offaly and Derry will contest a Division 3 final in Croke Park Saturday after both counties requested the game to go ahead. 

Offaly are due to play Louth in a Leinster SFC preliminary round game on Sunday, June 27 but are happy to face Derry, who don’t start their Ulster SFC campaign until next month. The Central Competitions Control Committee are understood to have sanctioned the match. Before the decision was made, Offaly manager John Maughan said: “We’d have gladly, if it was in Croke Park, we’d gladly have played a final next week before the championship. I’d say a lot of those Offaly boys have never been in Croke Park, never mind play in it so it would have been a nice prize.” 

Mayo are due to face Sligo in a Connacht SFC quarter-final on Saturday week but James Horan didn’t say no to the idea of facing Kildare in a Division 2 decider. “I’ll see where my group are injury-wise and all that kind of stuff. We hadn’t scheduled one in so that’d throw things upside down a little bit.” 

Remarkably, 2020 Munster and Ulster champions Tipperary and Cavan were relegated to Division 4.

2021 Allianz Football League finishes.

Division 1 winners: Dublin, Kerry.

Division 1 relegated: Galway, Roscommon.

Division 2 winners: Kildare, Mayo.

Division 2 relegated: Laois, Westmeath.

Division 3 winner: Derry or Offaly (Both promoted).

Division 3 relegated: Cavan, Tipperary.

Division 4 winners: Antrim, Louth.

2022 Allianz Hurling League: how they finished.

Division 1A: Galway, Limerick, Cork, Wexford, Clare, Offaly.

Division 1B: Kilkenny, Antrim, Dublin, Waterford, Tipperary, Laois/Westmeath.

