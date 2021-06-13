Allianz Leagues 2021: Winners and losers 

Offaly and Derry will contest a Division 3 final in Croke Park Saturday after both counties requested the game to go ahead.

Offaly are due to play Louth in a Leinster SFC preliminary round game on Sunday, June 27 but are happy to face Derry, who don’t start their Ulster SFC campaign until next month. The Central Competitions Control Committee are understood to have sanctioned the match. Before the decision was made, Offaly manager John Maughan said: “We’d have gladly, if it was in Croke Park, we’d gladly have played a final next week before the championship. I’d say a lot of those Offaly boys have never been in Croke Park, never mind play in it so it would have been a nice prize.”