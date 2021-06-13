Gritty Cats pounce late to topple Tipperary 

Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 1

Kilkenny 3-12

Tipperary 0-19

Two goals in a minute from the inspirational Denise Gaule and Katie Nolan, five minutes from the end of normal time snatched victory for Kilkenny in a dramatic Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Division 1.

It was a cruel blow for Tipperary - and their star Cáit Devane in particular - given how they had bossed much of this thrilling contest at Nowlan Park.

The early exchanges were extremely cagey, despite Gaule getting the opening score from a free after just 41 seconds for the All-Ireland champions.

Devane illustrated the soundness of her striking with a brilliant conversion of a 50m free out on the left, but scores from Katie Nolan and a stunning point on the run by Aoife Doyle on either side of a Devane effort swung the momentum towards the shots.

A pair of points within a minute just before the water break by Devane gave Tipperary a 0-4 to 0-3 lead and they were completely dominant when play resumed with Devane, Ereena Fryday and Nicole Walsh to the fore.

Then out of nothing, Kilkenny had a goal on the half-hour, with Gaule converting a penalty after she was fouled by Aoife McGrath. But Tipp refused to be unsettled and points from Devane (free) and Emer McGrath left 0-11 to 1-3 at the interval.

Kilkenny came out with all guns blazing on the restart but once again Tipp weathered the storm. Points from Grace O’Brien, Sarah Fryday and McGrath, and then a Devane brace in response to two Gaule scores, opened a five-point gap in the 54th minute.

But all was to change with Gaule’s goal a minute later which flew into the net off the fingers of All-Star Áine Slattery.

Devane hit back with her 11th point and fifth from play immediately but from that puckout, Nolan was able to finish with a low shot and the teams were level.

Even then, Tipp showed plenty of character. First Ereena Fryday and then Orla O’Dwyer, introduced at half-time for her first appearance since winning an AFLW title in Australia, put the Premiers in front but Gaule was unerring at the other end, levelling on each occasion from frees.

And it was the Noresiders, who have been in similar situations often in the past, who found the decisive scores, Gaule calmly pointing two more frees to bring her tally to 2-8 and secure a famous victory.

Scorers for Kilkenny: D Gaule 2-8 (0-8fs, 1-0 pen); K Nolan 1-2; M O’Connell, A Doyle 0-1 each.

Scorers for Tipperary: C Devane 0-11(6fs); E McGrath 0-2; R Howard, S Fryday, E Fryday, N Walsh, G O’Brien, O O’Dwyer 0-1 each

KILKENNY: E Kavanagh, M Teehan, D Tobin, M Bambrick, K Doyle, M Farrell, G Walsh, N Deely, L Fitzpatrick, K Nolan, M O’Connell, M Kenneally, A Doyle, M Walsh, D Gaule.

Subs: L Murphy for Fitzpatrick (ht), S Fitzgerald for Kenneally (43), S Crowley for A Doyle (51), A Prendergast for G Walsh (52)

TIPPERARY: Á Slattery, M Eviston, E Loughman, M Ryan, A McGrath, K Kennedy, J Bourke, E Fryday, R Howard, E McGrath, N Walsh, S Fryday, G O’Brien, C Devane, C McIntyre

Subs: O O’Dwyer for McIntyre (ht), C McCarthy for S Fryday (45), J Kelly for O’Brien (50), M Campion for A McGrath (60+3) Referee: John McDonagh (Galway)