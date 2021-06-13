'We wanted to question Cavan’s hunger': How jubilant Wicklow stuck to the plan

Two moments from the minutes immediately after Wicklow’s remarkable win in Navan underlined their Herculean effort, which saw them emerge 3-11 to 0-18 winners.

Firstly, defender Nicky Devereux, a former Dublin footballer, skipping the post match stretches with his leg still in cramp. With all their subs used up, and Ulster champions Cavan throwing the kitchen sink at the Leinster minnows, he’d hobbled through the final few minutes of their biggest win in years at full-forward.

Then a conversation overheard between two Wicklow players. One of them remarked that he’d seen the other getting sick earlier in the afternoon. “It was the nerves,” replied the player who, for the record, delivered a terrific performance.

This was a battle that Wicklow clearly came prepared for and they dug far deeper than the hot favourites to mine out arguably their biggest win since the 2009 summer of fun under Mick O’Dwyer.

Leading by a point at half-time, they turned the screw on the darlings of last winter’s Championship with two second-half Seanie Furlong goals, consigning Cavan to Division 4 for 2022.

“It was very, very simple,” said Wicklow manager Davy Burke of his team’s mindset approaching the relegation play-off. “I’ve been in successful dressing-rooms and it’s very hard to go again if you’re not used to it.

“That’s why what the Dubs are doing is phenomenal. How do they have the appetite to go again and again and again? All respect to Cavan but we absolutely said, ‘Bring it to 50 minutes, drawn game, a point up, a point down maybe’.

“We knew we had three or four nice lads to come in like Arran Murphy, a quality, quality player. He would be starting but we kept him back to see it out.

“We wanted to bring it to 50, 55 minutes and then we wanted to question Cavan’s hunger because they’ve an Anglo Celt medal in their pockets.

“I’ve been in dressing-rooms after you win a Championship with the club or if you do something well, how do you go after it again in the league? That was the hunger thing.

“We wanted lads whispering (to Cavan players), ‘Do you really want to be here lads?’ We wanted to bring it into a battle and that’s what we done.”

Cavan manager Graham acknowledged that his players ultimately couldn’t match Wicklow’s fire and brimstone.

The Leinster minnows were on it from the word go, shooting the game’s first three points.

Patrick O’Connor helped himself to 1-2 in the first-half alone as they fought desperately to stay in Division 3 following promotion last year.

“When you get into the situations that we found ourselves in at times, you need to make sure that you have the appetite for the battle and that’s something we’d have to question ourselves on,” said Graham, who has to pick his players up to face Tyrone in Omagh on July 10.

“I’m sure Tyrone won’t be in any fear of us after a performance like that. They’re probably rubbing their hands together and can’t wait for us now at this stage.”

Wicklow will play neighbours Wexford in Aughrim on June 27 with the winners of that hosting Dublin in the Leinster quarter-finals.

“All of a sudden are we world beaters? Absolutely not,” said Burke. “But can we execute a plan? We can.”