Offaly football on the rise with promotion to Division Two

Allianz FL Division 3 play-off

Offaly 1-14

Fermanagh 0-12

Offaly will play their league football in the top 16 for the first time in 16 seasons in 2022 after they fell rather than surged across the line against Fermanagh in Tullamore on Saturday evening.

The home side played some sumptuous football in the first half of the contest, building up a 0-10 to 0-4 lead that could have been even more. Cian Farrell shot five first half points (two marks, two from play and a free he won) after Anton Sullivan got them out to a great start by splitting the posts with three consecutive strikes from out on the left wing.

Peter Cunningham struck the foot of the post when going for goal while Bernard Allen was also a huge threat. Fermanagh’s only score from play until first half stoppage time was a fine run and score from Darragh McGurn. They seemed ponderous in possession, lacking ideas outside of trying to draw frees in a scoreable area.

A second yellow card for Eoin Donnelly shortly before half-time seemed to cement Offaly’s advantage, but that never showed on the field as Fermanagh pushed goalkeeper Seán McNally into a quasi-outfield role, and gradually they started to take advantage of Offaly’s nerves.

Sean Quigley, McGurn and Stephen McGullion were all on target from long distance as they drew to within two points by the 66th minute.

Offaly seemed unable to create scores for themselves in the final quarter but the decisive one was handed to them deep into stoppage time when Niall McNamee broke up a short kickout and then fed Mark Abbott for the game’s only goal, finally breaking Fermanagh’s resistance.

Scorers for Offaly: C Farrell 0-7 (0-3f, 0-2m), A Sullivan 0-4, M Abbott 1-0, N Darby, R McNamee, P Dunican (45) 0-1 each.

Scorers for Fermanagh: S Quigley 0-6 (0-5f), D McGurn 0-3, C Corrigan, S McGullion & R O’Callaghan 0-1 each.

OFFALY: P Dunican; J Lalor, E Rigney, N Darby; C Doyle, C Stewart, J Hayes; E Carroll, Peter Cunningham; S Horan, D Dempsey, A Sullivan; B Allen, C Farrell, R McNamee.

Subs: C Mangan for Carroll (HT), N McNamee for Allen (44), C Donohoe for Hayes (48), B Carroll for Horan (60), J Maher for R McNamee (60), A Leavy for Cunningham (68), M Abbott for Sullivan (68)

FERMANAGH: S McNally; L Flanagan, K Connor, J Cassidy; K McDonnell, T Bogue, A Breen; S McGullion, E Donnelly; C Corrigan, J McMahon, J Largo Ellis; D Leonard, D McGurn, S Quigley.

Subs: D McCusker for Connor (HT), U Kelm for Leonard (HT), R O’Callaghan for Bogue (44), T Daly for Breen (45), C McManus for McDonnell (64), M McCauley for McGurn (68), S Cassidy for Flanagan (69), P McCusker for McMahon (70+3).

Referee: P Maguire (Longford)