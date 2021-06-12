Cathail O’Mahony emerges as a Championship doubt

Cork football manager Ronan McCarthy has said the hamstring injury sustained by Cathail O’Mahony during the relegation play-off win over Westmeath “doesn’t look too good”.

Having kicked three early points, O’Mahony limped out of proceedings just before half-time.

McCarthy said the early assessment of the Mitchelstown man’s injury was not encouraging and that he will be “tight” to make their Munster Championship opener on July 10.

“Doesn't look too good,” replied the Cork boss when asked about the corner-forward’s injury.

“Obviously they have only had an initial assessment on him. He was quite sore for 10 minutes immediately after it. We'll get a scan on it and go from there.” Ruairi Deane and John O’Rourke were two more Cork forwards who were forced out of the action because of injury.

“Ruairi Deane was carried off in training on the Thursday before we played Clare. To be fair to Ruairi, he has played the Clare match and this match in a lot of pain and a lot of difficulty with a shoulder injury. He has done well to take the pitch. The break will help and it is nothing that can't be sorted.

“John, it is not a big issue. We knew he was tight before the game.”

Providing an injury update on those who missed the 3-22 to 0-25 victory over Westmeath, McCarthy said defenders Daniel O’Mahony and Kevin Crowley will return to training next week, while Sean Powter will “comfortably” make their July 10 Munster semi-final.

On preserving their Division 2 status, he added: “We got the job done. We expected a difficult challenge, we got it. We had a fair idea of what was coming and they put it up to us. We were four down at one stage, we were down at half-time, but we got there. Our bench did well, they made a good impact. Overall when you look at it now, it has been a good League.