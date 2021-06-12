Goal hungry Clare too hot for Kilkenny 

Tony Kelly hit 2-5 for Brian Lohan's side in Cusack Park 
SUMMER SIZZLER: David Reidy scores Clare's third goal in the victory over Kilkenny in this afternoon's Allianz Hurling League Division 1B tie at Cusack Park.

Sat, 12 Jun, 2021 - 16:40
Michael Moynihan, Cusack Park

Allianz Hurling League Division 1B

Clare 4-20 

Kilkenny 1-25 

Victory to Clare in this entertaining Allianz Hurling League Division 1B tussle with Kilkenny in Cusack Park.

The sides swapped points early on, following a lengthy hold up in the opening minutes for attention for Aaron Fitzgerald of Clare, who went off injured.

Clare were marginally more clinical, and on 16 minutes Aidan McCArthy found Tony Kelly with a good pass. The Ballyea man’s well-struck goal made it 1-6 to 0-5 at the first water break.

On the resumption a good David McInerney delivery found Mark Rodgers, who won a penalty for Clare. Kelly made no mistake: 2-6 to 0-5 on 20 minutes.

Kilkenny responded well, outscoring Clare 0-5 to 0-1 in the following seven minutes, Adrian Mullen hitting two. An Ian Galvin point for Clare made it 2-8 to 0-10 on 30 minutes, but Kilkenny hit four of the last five points to trail by one at the break, 2-9 to 0-14.

The sides resumed swapping points after the break but Kilkenny nudged closer and closer, and eventually nudged ahead on 43 minutes.

Kelly levelled the game again but Eoin Cody kept the visitors in front at the second water break, 0-21 to 2-14.

David Reidy reignited Clare with a terrific solo goal on the resumption, and a minute later Aaron Shanagher struck again.

Cue a goal from Kilkenny sub Martin Keoghan one minute later: 4-14 to 1-21 on 56 minutes.

Reid pushed Kilkenny one up entering the last ten minutes, 1-24 to 4-14.

Sub Shane Golden pushed Clare one up with five minutes left but Eoin Cody levelled. Kelly (free) and subs Ryan Taylor and Gary Cooney (two) made the game safe for the home side, however.

Scorers for Clare: T. Kelly (2-5, 1-0 pen, 4 frees); A. Shanagher (1-1); D. Reidy (1-2); D. Ryan, A. McCarthy (0-3 each); G. Cooney (0-2); I. Galvin, D. McInerney, S. Golden, R. Taylor (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kilkenny: TJ Reid (0-9, 6 frees, 2 65s); A. Mullen, E. Cody (0-3 each); R. Reid, R. Leahy, B. Ryan (0-2 each); N. Brassil, D. Blanchfield, M. Carey, W. Walsh (0-1).

CLARE: E. Quilligan; R. Hayes, C. Cleary, A. Fitzgerald; D. Ryan, J. Conlon (c), D. McInerney; C. Malone, T. Kelly; D. Reidy, C. Galvin, A. McCarthy; M. Rodgers, A. Shanagher, I. Galvin.

Subs: P. Flanagan for A. Fitzgerald (inj, 2); D. Fitzgerald for McInerney (inj, 30); D. McMahon for C. Galvin (50); R. Taylor for Rodgers (52); G. Cooney for I. Galvin and S. Golden for Shanagher (both 60).

KILKENNY: E. Murphy; T. Walsh, H. Lawlor, P. Deegan; D. Corcoran, P. Walsh, C. Browne; R. Reid, R. Leahy; A. Mullen (c), W. Walsh, B. Ryan; J. Bergin, TJ Reid, E. Cody.

Subs: M. Keoghan for Walsh (inj 32); M. Carey for Mullen (inj, 34); C. Wallace for T. Walsh, D. Blanchfield for Leahy, N. Brassil for B. Ryan (all HT); L. Blanchfield for Bergin (60); C. Buckley for R. Reid (65).

Referee: J. Murphy (Limerick).

