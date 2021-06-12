Wicklow win sees Ulster champions Cavan heading to Division Four 

Allianz Football League Division 3 relegation play-off

Wicklow 3-11

Cavan 0-18

Reigning Ulster champions Cavan will play Division 4 football in the Allianz NFL in 2022, Mickey Graham's men suffering a shock relegation play-off defeat in Navan.

A 2-3 return from veteran attacker Seanie Furlong, and 1-2 from Patrick O'Connor, helped secure a memorable win for Wicklow which keeps them in Division 3 for another year.

Wicklow had lost all three of their group games and came into the game as massive underdogs against a Cavan side that lit up the 2020 Championship with a breakthrough provincial success.

But it was Davy Burke's men that set the tempo for the most part and they led by a point at half-time, doubling that to two by full-time with Furlong striking both of his goals in the second-half.

The huge win leaves Wicklow in a terrific position heading into a Leinster championship opener with neighbours Wexford on June 27.

But Cavan are up against it now with an Ulster championship opener against provincial and All-Ireland hopefuls Tyrone to come in Omagh on July 10.

Wicklow, playing in Division 3 for the first time since 2013, looked determined to stay there and nailed the game's first three points.

Andy Maher kicked the first after a well worked passing move, Mark Kenny boomed over the second from distance and the third was a route one move, Maher picking out O'Connor with a 60-yard ball downfield.

Cavan battled back to lead by 0-4 to 0-3 after 17 minutes, Conor Madden, Patrick Lynch, Gearoid McKiernan and Conor Brady pinching the points.

But they didn't kick on as expected with their play ragged at times. Thomas Galligan, one of three Cavan All-Stars lining out, did well to recycle one ball that hit the post, spinning away from his man and shooting for goal but wincing as the ball struck the bar this time.

It looked like it may be that sort of day for luckless Cavan who were rocked by Wicklow's first goal two minutes later.

Podge O'Toole broke through with a clever hand pass over the top, allowing O'Connor to race clear and slide a low shot beneath Raymond Galligan.

Conor Smith pulled back a point for Cavan but Wicklow still led 1-5 to 0-7 at half-time.

There was a brief reprieve for Cavan early in the second half and they took the lead following points from Patrick Lynch and Thomas Galligan.

But Wicklow came roaring back again with 40th and 50th-minute goals, both from Furlong.

His first came after a Cavan error at the back, Padraig Faulkner failing to deal with a crossfield ball and Furlong capitalised with an unchecked run and superb finish.

Conor Byrne and Kevin Quinn added points before Furlong struck again, nailing Wicklow's third goal from a penalty.

Eoin Darcy was bundled over for the spot kick after a quickly taken 'mark' found him in space and now Wicklow were six points clear, 3-7 to 0-10.

Cavan threw the kitchen sink at it late on but couldn't get the goal they craved, Conor Madden drawing a great save from Wicklow goalkeeper Mark Jackson in the 65th minute.

Jackson ultimately closed out the scoring for Wicklow with a converted free late on.

Scorers for Wicklow: S Furlong (2-3, 1 pen, 2 frees), P O'Connor (1-2), M Kenny (0-1), A Maher (0-1), C Byrne (0-1), K Quinn (0-1), C O'Brien (0-1), Jackson (0-1, 1 free).

Scorers for Cavan: P Lynch (0-3, 2 free), G McKiernan (0-3, 2 frees), C Madden (0-3, 1 mark), T Galligan (0-3), R Galligan (0-2, 1 free, 1 45), C Smith (0-1), C Brady (0-1), O Pierson (0-1), C Conroy (0-1).

WICKLOW: M Jackson; O Manning, J Snell, N Devereux; D Devereux, JP Hurley, N Donnelly; K Quinn, P O'Toole; A Maher, M Kenny, C Byrne; P O'Connor, S Furlong, E Darcy.

Subs: E Murtagh for Snell (17); A Murphy for O'Connor (52); D Fitzgerald for Maher (57); C O'Brien for Quinn (60); P Cunningham for Darcy & D Keane for Byrne (67).

CAVAN: R Galligan; C Reilly, P Faulkner, K Clarke; C Timoney, O Kiernan, L Fortune; T Galligan, C Brady; C McGovern, G McKiernan, M Reilly; C Madden, P Lynch, C Smith.

Subs: C O'Reilly for McGovern (28); P Meade for Smith (47); C Conroy for Fortune (50); O Pierson for O'Reilly (57); S McEvoy for Lynch (71).

Referee: Barry Judge (Sligo).