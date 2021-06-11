Around the counties: Joe Canning sits out while Graeme Mulcahy and TJ Reid set for action

Joe Canning is not included in the Galway team after suffering a rib injury in the closing stages of last Sunday’s win over Waterford in Pearse Stadium. Johnny Coen, who retired with a hamstring issue, is also missing as is Seán Cooney who was also forced off. In their stead come TJ Brennan, Joe Cooney and Evan Niland.

Waterford’s named team to face Tipperary on Sunday carries eight changes from the team that began in Salthill with the likes of Kevin Moran, Shane Fives and Iarlaith Daly brought into the side. The Tipperary team shows four alterations to the side that beat Westmeath, Seamus Kennedy, Ronan Maher, Alan Flynn and Jake Morris being introduced.