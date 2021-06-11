Around the counties: Joe Canning sits out while Graeme Mulcahy and TJ Reid set for action

In football, Cillian O’Connor is in line to make his 100th appearance for Mayo against Clare in Sunday’s Division 2 semi-final
Around the counties: Joe Canning sits out while Graeme Mulcahy and TJ Reid set for action

Galway’s Joe Canning scores his sides second goal in the win over Waterford. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Fri, 11 Jun, 2021 - 21:41
John Fogarty

Joe Canning is not included in the Galway team after suffering a rib injury in the closing stages of last Sunday’s win over Waterford in Pearse Stadium. Johnny Coen, who retired with a hamstring issue, is also missing as is Seán Cooney who was also forced off. In their stead come TJ Brennan, Joe Cooney and Evan Niland.

Waterford’s named team to face Tipperary on Sunday carries eight changes from the team that began in Salthill with the likes of Kevin Moran, Shane Fives and Iarlaith Daly brought into the side. The Tipperary team shows four alterations to the side that beat Westmeath, Seamus Kennedy, Ronan Maher, Alan Flynn and Jake Morris being introduced.

Graeme Mulcahy is to make his first start of the year against Westmeath on Sunday after recovering from an ankle issue. He is one of seven different starters from the win over Cork including Nickie Quaid and Declan Hannon being replaced by his Adare club-mate Ronan Connolly at centre-back.

TJ Reid is among five personnel switches to the Kilkenny team from the win over Laois for Saturday’s Division 1, Group B clash with Clare in Ennis. Pádraig Walsh and Conor Browne are brought in along with Conor Fogarty and Walter Walsh.

Meanwhile, Matthew O’Hanlon failed in his attempt to have his one-game suspension overturned. Wexford sought to contest the ban arising from last weekend’s draw with Antrim in Belfast. However, the Central Hearings Committee on Thursday night chose to endorse the proposed penalty and the Wexford co-captain is now set to miss the clash with Dublin.

Kerry’s team to face Tyrone in their Division 1 semi-final shows four changes to the team that started the win in Roscommon. Graham O’Sullivan, David Moran, Ronan Buckley and Tony Brosnan are replaced by Gavin Crowley, Adrian Spillane, Seán O’Shea and Dara Moynihan.

Cillian O’Connor is in line to make his 100th appearance for Mayo against Clare in Sunday’s Division 2 semi-final after being named in the full-forward line. Paddy Durcan, who captains the team, is one of three changes to the side that started the victory over Meath.

CORK (AHL v Galway): P. Collins (Ballinhassig); G. Millerick (Fr O’Neills), D. Cahalane (St Finbarrs), S. O’Donoghue (Inniscarra); T. O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), M. Coleman (Blarney), E. Cadogan (Douglas); L. Meade (Newcestown), D. Fitzgibbon (Charleville); C. Cahalane (St Finbarrs), S. Harnedy (St Itas), S. Barrett (Blarney); S. Kingston (Douglas), P. Horgan (c, Glen Rovers), J. O’Connor (Sarsfields).

Subs: G. Collins (Ballinhassig), S. O’Leary-Hayes (Midleton), D. Connery (Na Piarsaigh), N. Cashman (Blackrock), R. Downey (Glen Rovers), B. Hennessy (St Finbarrs), T. Deasy (Blackrock), D. Dalton (Fr O’Neills), R. O’Flynn (Erins Own), A. Cadogan (Douglas), A. Connolly (Blackrock).

GALWAY (AHL v Cork): E. Murphy; D. Morrissey, D. Burke, TJ Brennan; P. Mannion (c), G. McInerney, F. Burke; S. Loftus, C. Mannion; J. Cooney, E. Niland, A. Tuohey; B. Concannon, C. Cooney, C. Whelan.

WATERFORD (AHL v Tipperary): B. Nolan; S. Fives, C. Prunty, I. Kenny; C. Lyons, I. Daly, K. Moran; A. Gleeson, D. Lyons; P. Hogan, J. Fagan, Stephen Bennett; D. Hutchinson, Shane Bennett, J. Prendergast.

TIPPERARY (AHL v Waterford): Brian Hogan; C. Barrett, P. Maher, B. Heffernan; B. Maher, S. Kennedy, R. Maher; A. Flynn, P. Cadell; D. McCormack, N. McGrath, M. Breen; J. Forde, S. Callanan, J. Morris.

LIMERICK (AHL v Westmeath): N. Quaid; J. Boylan, R. English, B. Nash; D. Byrnes, R. Connolly, K. Hayes; R. Hanley, D. O’Donovan; T. Morrissey, P. Casey, C. Boylan; A. Gillane, S. Flanagan, G. Mulcahy.

KILKENNY (AHL v Clare): E. Murphy; T. Walsh, H. Lawlor, P. Deegan; D. Corcoran, P. Walsh, C. Browne; R. Reid, R. Leahy; A. Mullen (c), W. Walsh, B. Ryan; J. Bergin, TJ Reid, E. Cody.

KERRY (AHL v Carlow): D. Delaney; F. McCarthy, E. Murphy, S. Sheehan; C. O’Keeffe, J. Diggins, M. Leane; P. O’Connor, D. Casey; B. O’Leary, S. Conway, B. Murphy; P. Boyle, M. Boyle, C. Hussey.

KERRY (AFL v Tyrone): K. Fitzgibbon; B. Ó Beaglaoich, J. Foley, T. O’Sullivan; M. Breen, G. Crowley, G. White; D. O’Connor, A. Spillane; S. O’Brien, S. O’Shea, P. Geaney, D. Clifford (c), D. Moynihan, P. Clifford. Subs: B. Kealy, J. Sherwood, J. Barry, G. O’Sullivan, K. Spillane, T. Walsh, P. O’Shea, M. Burns, J. O’Connor, P. Kilkenny, D. Shaw.

MAYO (AFL v Clare): R. Hennelly; E. Hession, O. Mullin, L. Keegan; R. Brickenden, P. Durcan (c), S. Coen; M. Ruane, D. O’Connor; F. Boland, D. McHale, B. Walsh; T. Conroy, C. O’Connor, R. O’Donoghue.

KILDARE (AFL v Meath): M. Donnellan; M. Dempsey, M. O'Grady, E. Doyle; K. Flynn, D. Hyland, R. Houlihan; L. Flynn, K. Feely; F. Conway, N. Flynn, P. Cribbin; J. Hyland, D. Flynn, D. Kirwan.

LIMERICK (AFL v Derry): D. O’Sullivan (c); S. O’Dea, B. Fanning, M. Donovan; R. Childs, I. Corbett, G. Brown; D. Treacy, T. Childs; C. Sheehan, B. Donovan, A. Enright; D. Neville, C. Fahy, H. Bourke.

TIPPERARY (AFL v Longford): E. Comerford; S. O’Connell, A. Campbell, C. O’Shaughnessy; P. Looram, K. Fahey, D. Brennan; S. O’Brien, P. Feehan; C. Bowe, J. Kennedy, E. Moloney; B. Fox, C. Sweeney (c), P. Ryan.

WATERFORD (AFL v Antrim): P. Hunt; S. Boyce, J. Elsted, D. Ó Cathasaigh; M. Curry, B. Looby, D. Ryan; T. Prendergast; J. Curry; M. Kiely, C. Murray, D. Hallinan; S. Curry, D. Guiry, D. Corcoran.

