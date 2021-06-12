Trust in each other: Kerry's defence contractors must share the load  

Barry O’Shea and Stephen Stack fielded calls on different days this week to discuss the issues troubling the Kerry defence. Neither was aware the other was contributing to the piece and yet the key points both made were pretty much identical.

That both identified the same problem areas is perhaps no bad thing. If two former players looking in at games from their respective sitting rooms are in unknowing agreement on where the deficiencies are rooted, surely management have made similar observations and are in the process of correcting such.

On that latter note, Stack and O’Shea insist the county’s defensive ails aren’t half as profound as has been portrayed and both see improvements being mined, but remain unsure if sufficient progress will be achieved in time for Championship

The first of their main points relates to a lack of communication and trust among the players filling the jerseys numbered two through seven. It is a problem rooted in a lack of confidence, says 1997 All-Ireland winning full-back O’Shea.

“If you look at any six that have played in defence recently, is there any one of them that you can say, he is 100% going to be on the team. And when you have that, you are going to be looking at your own game. There is a little bit of selfish defending and a little bit of ‘cover my own arse’. Now, that's understandable because a lot of them are looking for their jersey,” O’Shea begins.

“Paul Murphy is probably the only guy you can say will be picked when fit. Sometimes his man might get a score or two because he is going helping others or covering, but I look at the other players in defence and I see guys who are a little bit hesitant and lacking real confidence.”

That confidence deficit, O’Shea adds, is contributing to a lack of cover being provided.

“Having Paul Murphy one-on-one with Con O'Callaghan on the edge of the square and no one around, as happened in Thurles, that's a communication issue. That shouldn’t be happening.”

Stephen Stack, who was beside O’Shea in the full-back line for the ‘97 win, takes up possession.

“I'd like to see more trust in the Kerry backline, fellas covering for each other. If a guy slips or another fella is in a better position to take that man’s player, does he actually do it? Is that trust there? Because there is so much focus and criticism at the moment, maybe fellas are afraid to do that.”

Both men cite another old teammate, Seamus Moynihan, when setting out the unselfish defending the current crop must add to their game.

“Seamus always did what was the right thing to do and he wasn't thinking about his own situation or whether his man would get a score. This led to trust amongst the backline,” remarks Stack.

If this Kerry defence could get that into their game, just that little bit more trust and confidence in each other, it would help all of them.

Back onto possession comes O’Shea.

“Confidence is the thing holding them back. When you get it, it can make you a different player. Jason Foley, for instance, I see green shoots with him. He has improved.”

The other main point made by the pair relates to the inadequate workrate of the attack and how this is allowing the opposition to feed quality ball into their forwards, but we’ll deal with that argument further down. Let’s keep with the defence for the time being.

Neither men buy into this narrative of Kerry suffering for not having an out-and-out full or centre-back. Their focus is instead on the technical ability of Peter Keane’s defenders and the requirement for more “controlled aggression”.

“It would annoy me when you'd hear, ‘oh you are the last full-back’,” says O’Shea.

“We have had plenty of good ones since. Tommy Griffin won an All-Ireland playing there. Seamus Moynihan won footballer of the year playing there.

“But you do still need guys in jerseys two, three, and four who know how to handle themselves in that area, know how to defend, know how to position themselves around the square, and are confident in their ability to mark, at times, one-on-one.

Kerry, traditionally, have had a few rough diamonds. If we can source that type of mentality, it will go a long way to improving the team.

Kerry’s technical defending, says two-time All-Ireland winner Stack, must improve.

“There is this notion that we need a central stopper, but sure attacks can come from anywhere. I think what people are trying to get across is having a physical guy, such as Peter Crowley, who could hit you a belt of a shoulder and you’d not get up for a few seconds. We haven’t seen enough of that controlled and aggressive defending from this defence.”

On the earlier mentioned observation that Kerry forwards aren’t sufficiently pulling their weight when not in possession, both men agree this point is consistently overlooked because of what the Kingdom forwards conjure up when on the ball.

“Go back to the drawn All-Ireland against Dublin, much the same defenders that people are talking about now defended really well. The pressure out the field on the Dublin fellas was enormous in that game. That made it easier for the defence,” says Stack.

“When Sean O’Shea doesn't have the ball, his workrate is extraordinary. I hate singling one player out, but if we had more guys that were willing to be that unselfish and to work that hard when they didn't have the ball, there mightn't be such a focus on the defence.”