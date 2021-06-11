Dan Dineen to make first league start for Cork’s survival battle

Dan Dineen will make his first League start for the Cork footballers in Saturday's Division 2 relegation play-off at home to Westmeath.
The Cill na Martra forward who played underage for the county is one of five changes rung by manager Ronan McCarthy for the must-win fixture (Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2pm).
Coming into the starting Cork team is corner-back Paul Ring, half-back pair Kevin O’Donovan and Cian Kiely, the aforementioned Dineen at right corner-forward, and Cathail O’Mahony in the left corner.
Ring, O’Donovan, Kiely, and O’Mahony were all used off the bench during the one-point win away to Clare the Sunday before last, with O’Mahony kicking five points — four from play — upon his introduction.
Dineen was introduced as a sub in the earlier round games in Division 2 South against Kildare and Laois, with tomorrow representing his first League start.
Among the quintet making way are the injured trio of Daniel O’Mahony (hamstring), Sean Powter (hamstring), and Ciarán Sheehan (knee). Sean White, and Tadhg Corkery, both of whom started the Clare win, are named on the bench for Westmeath’s visit.
Cork (Allianz Football League Division 2 relegation play-off v Westmeath): M Martin; K Flahive, S Meehan, P Ring; K O’Donovan, M Taylor, C Kiely; I Maguire, P Walsh; J O’Rourke, R Deane, K O’Driscoll; D Dineen, L Connolly, C O’Mahony.
Subs: A Casey, B Murphy, T Corkery, S White, B Hartnett, C O’Callaghan, E McSweeney, M Collins, M Cronin, D Gore, B Hurley.