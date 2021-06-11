Eamonn McEneaney: Pádraic Joyce's Monaghan comments were 'out of order'

Eamonn McEneaney says Galway boss Pádraic Joyce was “out of order” to question Monaghan’s home advantage for Sunday’s Division 1 relegation play-off.

Clones’ St Tiernach’s Park will host the game, which Joyce strongly objected to following the defeat to Dublin, claiming the GAA were effectively rewarding them for breaking the training ban.

Monaghan were awarded the home venue as they were only due to play round game on their own patch whereas Galway played two of their three Division 1 South matches in Salthill and Tuam.

Former Monaghan star and manager McEneaney said his county were punished sufficiently in losing home advantage for their opening match against Armagh, which they lost in Enniskillen.

“Pádraic voiced his concerns over Monaghan not being punished but I think he was out of order. Monaghan were punished, they served their time. I don’t think they needed to be punished extra.

“All their round games were played away from home. If a month-ban is handed down then shouldn’t have to serve two months and I think that’s where Pádraic was coming from and what he was asking for.

“I don’t think it’s unfair that the game is in Clones. Monaghan served their time. It’s time to move on. I don’t think it will add anything extra to the game. It will be tasty enough because relegation is on the line and it’s close to the Championship and that will bring its own intensity.

Both sets of managements and players will look to put it behind them at this stage and move on. Pádraic was just thinking out loud.

McEneaney has been buoyed by what he’s seen of Monaghan in the draws against Donegal and Tyrone. He doesn’t believe it’s too early to claim new coach Donie Buckley’s fingerprints are all over how Monaghan are playing their football.

“I wouldn’t say so. I know Donie myself and his teams would have played mine over the years. There is a bit of a stamp of him on the team. If you’re playing against teams who drop back then they have to do that as well but my take on it is they’re getting the ball forward quicker.

“One of the criticisms people would have had about them was they were going over and back without any penetration going forward. There has been more kick-passing and if you get the ball up early to a group of guys who have plenty of pace there are going to be benefits.

“There are so exciting players coming through like Seán Jones and Aaron Mulligan and I think there is a good blend of youth and experience there. The problem for a county like Monaghan is they don’t have the same strength in depth to call on from the bench like Donegal, Kerry and Tyrone.”

The Castleblayney man expects Monaghan to retain their top-flight status. “They didn’t perform as well as they should have against Armagh and I think they would admit that themselves. Whereas they were very good against Donegal and should have held out and the same in the Tyrone. If they come out with the same performance again and add some killer instinct, I think they’ll definitely be more than a match for Galway.

“In some of those games, they had guys standing up who we know have the ability like Conor McCarthy. It’s not a case of everyone relying on Conor (McManus). The guys stepping up seem to be very fit and I like the football they are trying to play and it’s different to what they did last year and the year before and they’re racking up good scores.”