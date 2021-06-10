As leagues that may or may not have finals conclude, the GAA's obscure history of shared titles

If Donegal and/or Kerry win their respective semi-final, there will be no final as they are in early Championship action against Down and Clare respectively at the end of the month. A Dublin v Tyrone final would take place the weekend after next, likely at a neutral venue.
There will be no Division 2 final as Clare and Mayo, who face off in a promotion semi-final in Ennis on Sunday, are both playing in the Championship on June 26.
Providing Derry and Fermanagh beat Limerick and Offaly, there will be a final. However, a win for either of the Division 3 South teams means that there will be no decider. The eight teams confirmed in Division 3 next season can avoid the Tailteann Cup if they gain promotion next year, win their province this season or get to their provincial final in 2022.
As Carlow, Louth and Waterford begin their provincial campaigns on June 27, there can be no final. The confirmed eight Division 4 teams for the 2022 season will enter the Tailteann Cup following their provincial championship exit, unless they win the province this year or reach the provincial final next year.