New social initiative 'GAA for Dads & Lads' aims to get people back into Gaelic games

'GAA for Dads & Lads’ is a social hurling and football programme for those keen to enjoy the games outside the traditional competitive structures of the Association.
New social initiative 'GAA for Dads & Lads' aims to get people back into Gaelic games

Seamus McMahon in action against Declan Moane at the GAA for Dads & Lads launch at St Patricks GFC in Donagh, Fermanagh. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Thu, 10 Jun, 2021 - 16:00
Joel Slattery

The GAA have launched a new initiative for players who may have retired, lapsed or want to get into Gaelic games to play the sport in a social environment.

'GAA for Dads & Lads’ is a social hurling and football programme for those keen to enjoy the games outside the traditional competitive structures of the Association.

Neil McManus at the GAA for Dads &amp; Lads launch at St Patricks GFC in Donagh, Fermanagh. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
Neil McManus at the GAA for Dads & Lads launch at St Patricks GFC in Donagh, Fermanagh. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

"The programme hopes to inspire other clubs or groups to join the social hurling and football teams that have started up across the Association in recent years," a spokesperson for the GAA said.

"A blitz event organised by the GAA’s Community & Health department in November 2019 in the National Games Development Centre in Abbotstown hosted 15 social hurling and five social football teams from across Ireland."

The reasons given by those who took part were keeping fit and remaining active; the social aspect of meeting old and new friends and the fun and enjoyment of playing sport.

Paulinus Curran is carried off the field after sustaining an injury by Seamus McMahon, left, and Ciaran McMahon at the GAA for Dads &amp; Lads launch at St Patricks GFC in Donagh, Fermanagh. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
Paulinus Curran is carried off the field after sustaining an injury by Seamus McMahon, left, and Ciaran McMahon at the GAA for Dads & Lads launch at St Patricks GFC in Donagh, Fermanagh. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

“GAA clubs are focused on creating an opportunity for life-long participation in Gaelic games and cultivating a sense of belonging in the communities they represent," said GAA president Larry McCarthy.

“This GAA for Dads & Lads initiative will allow clubs to achieve this. It will help clubs to retain active members and also encourage new people to get involved and for everyone to enjoy playing. I look forward to seeing it go from strength to strength,” he added.

More in this section

Ciara O’Sullivan: Cork can’t be ‘bullied’ when facing champions Dublin Ciara O’Sullivan: Cork can’t be ‘bullied’ when facing champions Dublin
Roscommon v Kerry - Allianz Football League Division 1 South Round 3 Eoin Liston: Kerry won't hold back when Tyrone come to town
Clare v Cork - Allianz Football League Division 2 South Round 3 Cillian Brennan relishing the view with Clare in sight of top tier
Cork v Limerick - Allianz GAA NHL Division 1, Round 5

'A welcoming face' - Tommy Lynch, Cork GAA's keeper at the gates, passes away

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices