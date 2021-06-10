New social initiative 'GAA for Dads & Lads' aims to get people back into Gaelic games

The GAA have launched a new initiative for players who may have retired, lapsed or want to get into Gaelic games to play the sport in a social environment.
'GAA for Dads & Lads’ is a social hurling and football programme for those keen to enjoy the games outside the traditional competitive structures of the Association.
"The programme hopes to inspire other clubs or groups to join the social hurling and football teams that have started up across the Association in recent years," a spokesperson for the GAA said.
"A blitz event organised by the GAA’s Community & Health department in November 2019 in the National Games Development Centre in Abbotstown hosted 15 social hurling and five social football teams from across Ireland."
The reasons given by those who took part were keeping fit and remaining active; the social aspect of meeting old and new friends and the fun and enjoyment of playing sport.
“GAA clubs are focused on creating an opportunity for life-long participation in Gaelic games and cultivating a sense of belonging in the communities they represent," said GAA president Larry McCarthy.
“This GAA for Dads & Lads initiative will allow clubs to achieve this. It will help clubs to retain active members and also encourage new people to get involved and for everyone to enjoy playing. I look forward to seeing it go from strength to strength,” he added.