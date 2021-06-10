Ciara O’Sullivan: Cork can’t be ‘bullied’ when facing champions Dublin

Ciara O’Sullivan says it’s vital that Cork aren’t “bullied” and “pushed off the ball easily” if they’re to eventually overcome Dublin.

The eight-time All-Ireland winner admits they’ve backed off the Dubs and paid the price, losing finals against them in 2018 and 2020 and a semi-final in 2019.

More recently, Dublin won a classic league tie at Páirc Uí Chaoimh last month by 3-15 to 4-11, a result that attacker O’Sullivan admitted ‘sickened’ her despite being widely praised for going down fighting.

“I think what was good was the fightback and the way we went at 50/50 balls and not being kind of physically dominated which we would have been in previous years so there definitely was a lot of positives to take from it,” said O’Sullivan, the inaugural winner of the PwC GPA Player of the Month award for May in ladies football.

“It’s not even physically in terms of what we’re doing in the gym or strength and conditioning-wise, it’s when it comes to the actual match (that we’re) not being bullied, pushed off the ball easily and stuff. Because we don’t let that happen against other teams and I don’t know why in recent years we kind of half stepped back a bit from Dublin and let them dictate the pace of the game.

“So I think that was a good learning for us last year coming out of the final and bringing it into the league game, just to assert our dominance on them as much as possible and not just wait for them to bring the game to us.”

Cork will travel to Tuam Stadium on Saturday to play Donegal in the league semi-finals.

The Rebels’ general preparations have been helped in recent seasons by the fact that none of their players have been on AFLW duty during the winter and spring months.

Holders Dublin had three players operating in Australia last season though Brid Stack, who’d retired from inter-county duty, is the only Cork player to have competed Down Under.

“It’s actually something that surprised me that there never is actually a collective discussion (within Cork) on it and it hasn’t been mentioned,” said Cork of the AFLW issue. “Obviously from the point of view of playing with Cork, it’s great and it means that we have our players all year and we aren’t waiting for people to come back from Australia.

“It’s good from that point of view. I know a few people have been offered trials and that but for whatever reason, whether it’s where people are at that point in time in terms of not being finished college or being in a job that they like, people haven’t taken up that opportunity.”

O’Sullivan was invited to AFLW trials a couple of years ago but knocked it back.

“If I was to go travelling I think I’d prefer to just go travelling and not to play AFL. It won’t be something that I’ll be doing in the future anyway.”